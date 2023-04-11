featured Briefs: ADEQ warns of sewage risk in Nogales Wash Nogales International Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Nogales Wash carries runoff from both sides of the border north through Nogales, Ariz. File photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is advising the public of a heightened risk of partially treated sewage flowing into the the Nogales Wash from Mexico.In a social media post Tuesday morning, ADEQ cited a wastewater improvement project in Mexico during the following two weeks as the potential source of the partially treated sewage flow.During the project, the International Boundary and Water Commission will conduct regular water sampling while coordinating with Mexican authorities conducting the work, ADEQ said.“As a precautionary measure, ADEQ advises the public to avoid contact with water flowing in the Nogales Wash during the project,” the post said.Tinaja Wildfire burns in Coronado National Forest An aerial view of the Tinaja Wildfire taken on April 10. Forest Service photo by by Sean Cox A wildfire ignited in the wilderness west of Nogales on Sunday evening, the Coronado National Forest said.In a social media post on Monday, the agency said the Tinaja Wildfire had burned approximately 215 acres of national forest land.“The wildfire is currently south of Ruby Road and west of Sycamore Canyon with active flanks on the north and eastern sides,” the post said.Forest Service crews, along with local firefighters and a helicopter, were fighting the fire, with additional air tankers and crews are en route.“Please avoid the area and use caution as there will be increased fire traffic on the road,” the CNF said. It did not cite a cause for the fire. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Air Travel Information Technology Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 4.11.23 15 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Nogales police fatally shoot man during parking lot confrontation DPS: Crash on I-19 leaves one dead, one arrested Family members sue UA to stop sale of Castro Home Students face consequences for threats left in middle school bathrooms City manager resigns, effective at end of month Jerry Barnett: Father, educator, tata Ex-city attorney alleges retaliation by Garino and Bonilla Alan Aguirre motivates students, inspires the community COVID relief loans don’t reach Korean-American business owners Guerrero is new chief at Tubac Fire District Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit