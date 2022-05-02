The average daily high temperature at the Nogales International Airport was 84.9 degrees last month, 5.5 degrees hotter than the average for April, according to data published by the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The average daily low last month at the airport was 47, according to the NWS. That was 2.6 degrees warmer than normal.
The normal daily high at the airport during the month of April is 79.4. But only four of the 30 days last month saw a high temperature less than 80. Meanwhile, the high on four days reached 90 or more, with the highest reading coming April 18, when the mercury hit 95.
Meanwhile, there was no measurable precipitation recorded in April at the airport, though April is typically a dry month, when the normal precipitation is just 0.28 inches.
May is starting out with a continuation of last month’s heat.
The high temperature at the airport was 88 on Sunday, six degrees hotter than normal for May 1. The NWS was forecasting highs in the mid-80s to start the week, increasing to the low 90s by Friday.
Paving on Frontage Road in Tubac
The Arizona Department of Transportation was planning paving work this week on the Interstate 19 Frontage Road around Tubac.
ADOT said the work was slated for the stretch of Frontage Road between Clark Crossing and Tres de Mayo roads, and would involve northbound lane restrictions from 6 a.m until 4 p.m. on both Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3.
In addition, ADOT said, lane restrictions were also planned on the southbound Frontage Road between Lomez Antunez Lane and El Burro Lane from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
"One lane will remain open at all times. Flaggers and a pilot car will be available to direct drivers," ADOT said.
Local COVID-19 update
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added eight new cases of COVID-19 to its records during the week ending Monday.
The department also added one new hospitalization and four COVID-related deaths to its dashboard during the seven-day period. However, Health Services Director Jeff Terrell told the NI in an email that the deaths were from 2021 and were added recently as part of a records update.