Area enjoys temporary respite from scorching heat
The temperature at the Nogales International Airport topped out at 96 on Tuesday, ending a stretch of 11-straight days of triple-digit, record-setting heat.
After reaching a high of 99 degrees at the airport on June 10, the mercury hit 104 the next day – the first triple-digit temperature recorded by the National Weather Service at the site in 2021.
Then on June 12, the high reached 108 at the airport, marking the first of seven consecutive days in which the NWS recorded a 20-year high there. The maximum daily temperatures during that period were 108 108, 109, 109, and three-consecutive days of 107.
The high reached 108 at the airport on Saturday, June 18, but that was still below the 112-degree heat recorded there on June 18, 2017.
Through Tuesday, the average daily high at the airport in June had been 101.5 and the average daily low was 65.6. The normal high/low averages for June are 97 and 62.5.
Like Tuesday, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs at the airport were also 96. The NWS was predicting a warming trend over the weekend, with a return to 100-degree temperatures by Sunday.
Leadership changes on tap at Holy Cross Hospital
Debra Knapheide is retiring from her position as chief executive at Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales and will be replaced by Dina Rojas-Sanchez, the hospital’s current administrative director, the hospital’s ownership announced this week.
Knapheide’s retirement is effective July 2, Texas-based Tenet Healthcare said in a news release. She has led the hospital since 2010.
Rojas-Sanchez has been with Holy Cross since 1994, Tenet said, adding that she has a bachelor of science degree in communications from the University of Arizona, and a master’s in multicultural education from Northern Arizona University.
Meanwhile, Julie Jenkins, the hospital’s senior director of nursing, is being promoted to chief nursing officer. She has been at Holy Cross Hospital since 2016 and has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.
In the news release, Knapheide referred to Rojas-Sanchez and Jenkins as local residents who are “committed to serving the greater Nogales and Southern Arizona community,” and added that Holy Cross “is in good hands.”
Chamber to host job fair
The Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce is set to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.
The event is set to run from 5-7 p.m. at the chamber’s headquarters at 123 W. Kino Park in Nogales.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and/or portfolios. For more information, contact info@thenogaleschamber.org.