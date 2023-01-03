The Arizona Game and Fish Department is set to begin aerial surveys of deer and javelina populations in southeastern Arizona.
In a news release issued Tuesday, AZGFD said helicopter flights lasting up to five hours were scheduled as follows for areas in and around Santa Cruz County. Fixed-wing aircraft might also be used to do the surveys.
• Jan. 5-6: Tumacacori, Pajarito and San Luis mountains west of Nogales and Interstate 19 (Game Management Unit 36B).
• Jan. 7: Patagonia Mountains and part of the San Rafael Valley (GMU 35B)
• Jan. 8-9: Santa Rita and Whetstone mountains (GMU 34A and B).
AZGFD said the aerial surveys “are a vital tool used by wildlife managers to accurately set annual hunt permit numbers to ensure the fitness of big game populations.”
And while the agency tries to conduct the flights so that there is minimal conflict with ongoing hunts, surveys may sometimes overlap with an open hunt,” said Raul Vega, AZGFD regional supervisor in Tucson.
Rainy start to 2022 in Santa Cruz County
The new year began with wet weather in Santa Cruz County, where a storm dumped more than an inch of rain in some areas.
Gauges operated by various agencies measured 1.22 inches of precipitation on Jan. 1 at Peña Blanca Lake and Calabasas Canyon west of Nogales, as well as in the area of the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.
A gauge at Ephriam Canyon and Interstate 19 in Nogales recorded 0.94 inches, as did one at State Route 82 between Patagonia and Sonoita. Peck Canyon in Rio Rico saw 0.71 inches, while a measurement nearby at Palo Parado Road showed only 0.31 inches. The reading in Tubac was 0.51 inches.
At the Nogales International Airport, where the National Weather Service records meteorological conditions, a gauge picked up 0.63 inches of rain on New Year’s Day.
The rainy start to January followed a wetter-then-normal December 2022. That month saw 1.77 inches recorded at the airport, up from the normal monthly total of 1.01 inches.
As for December temperatures, the average daily high at the airport was 65.4, a half-degree higher than normal. The average daily low was 34.4 – 0.6 degrees higher than normal.