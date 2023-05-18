Logo - CBP

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone crashed near the Santa Cruz-Cochise county line on Monday, reportedly sparking a small fire but causing no reported injuries or property damage.

The NI was alerted to the crash by a local official on Monday afternoon, and a sheriff’s dispatch report shows a call received at 12:39 p.m. that day from someone on Lower Elgin Road, reporting a fire in the hills east of Elgin.



