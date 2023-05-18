A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone crashed near the Santa Cruz-Cochise county line on Monday, reportedly sparking a small fire but causing no reported injuries or property damage.
The NI was alerted to the crash by a local official on Monday afternoon, and a sheriff’s dispatch report shows a call received at 12:39 p.m. that day from someone on Lower Elgin Road, reporting a fire in the hills east of Elgin.
Asked for details of the incident, a CBP spokesman acknowledged that one of the agency’s unmanned MQ-9 Predator drones based out of Sierra Vista had been involved in “an aviation mishap” on Monday.
“There are no reported injuries or property damage on the ground,” the spokesman said in an email sent Tuesday, adding: “An aircraft investigation team is currently en route to determine the cause of the accident.”
The Border Patrol has increasingly employed drones as part of its surveillance efforts in the local area, calling them a “force multiplier.” And while the agency’s drone fleet includes the 10-pound SkyRaider – about three feet at its widest point – and the five-pound Indago, the MQ-9 Predator is a much larger aircraft that’s typically used for military purposes, including targeted missile strikes. It has a 66-foot wingspan and weighs approximately 5,000 pounds.
According to Military.com, the MQ-9, also known as the “Reaper,” is “the primary offensive strike unmanned aerial vehicle for the U.S. Air Force.”
In April 2006, a CBP Predator B drone crashed approximately 10 miles north of Nogales, causing no reported injury or property damage.
Bear cub ‘more than likely’ hit near I-19 in Rio Rico
A deceased bear cub was discovered on the side of Interstate 19 last week in Rio Rico, according to Lt. Jose Peña of Santa Cruz County Animal Control.
The animal, Peña said, was found near Calle Calabasas, south of Exit 17. The county notified the Arizona Department of Transportation, Peña said, which handles such situations on state-operated highways.
“Unfortunately, this one crossed a highway and more than likely got hit,” Peña told the NI. “And, it was a cub.”
Bears have been spotted in populated areas throughout Santa Cruz County before, including in 2020, when a black bear was seen in the Chula Vista neighborhood of north Nogales. Peña noted that bears are not a rarity in the county.
“There’s a lot of bears out here. People don’t seem to know that. But they’re coming out to look for food, looking for water. … People have just got to be vigilant,” Peña added.
Peña urged residents to call animal control at (520) 761-7860 or the Arizona Department of Game and Fish at (623) 236-7201 if they see a bear in the area.