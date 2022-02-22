U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers in Nogales stopped a load of cocaine valued at $7.7 million from entering the United States.
In a social media post Friday, Michael Humphries, CBP’s port director in Nogales, said officers found the cocaine hidden in boxes of palletized cucumbers packed in a tractor-trailer. The weight of the stash was more than 615 pounds.
Humphries did not specify the date of the seizure or say if anyone had been arrested.
AMLO touts rerouting railroad, but UP says no go
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a visit to Nogales, Sonora last Thursday, where he met with Sonoran Gov. Alfonso Durazo, according to posts on López Obrador’s official Twitter account.
That evening, López Obrador, known by his initials AMLO, tweeted a photo further detailing his visits to Tijuana and Nogales. “Here,” he wrote, “a project is being made to build a railway bypass for the benefit of the people of this border city.”
López Obrador has, multiple times, discussed a desire to move the transnational railroad that cuts through Nogales, Sonora before entering the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. However, the railroad track on the U.S. side of the Ambos Nogales border belongs to Union Pacific, and in a statement to the KJZZ Fronteras Desk’s Hermosillo bureau, UP said it had “no plans” to move the local railway.
Baffert suspended and fined, Derby-winning horse stripped of crown
Nogales native and Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 90 days and fined $7,500 on Monday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit tested positive for an illegal substance after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone following its Derby win on May 1, 2021. The drug is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day, The Associated Press reported.
“The positive test threw the world’s best-known horse race into turmoil and cast an unflattering spotlight on trainer Bob Baffert, considered the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018,” the AP reported. The agency cited an attorney for Baffert as saying he would appeal the ruling.
On Monday, the commission stripped Medina Spirit of the victory and declared Mandaloun the winning horse.
Soon after Medina Spirit’s positive post-race drug test, Baffert was suspended by the Churchill Downs racetrack where the Derby is held, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The outcome of the investigation was announced Monday following a Feb. 14 hearing that was closed to the public and media, the AP reported.
Baffert, 69, grew up in and around Nogales and graduated from Nogales High School in 1971. As a professional horse trainer, he has won seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes, in addition to his wins at Churchill Downs. But he has also attracted a fair amount of controversy; he has recently had four of his horses fail drug tests, including Medina Spirit.