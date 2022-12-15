Santa Cruz County continues to have a “high” level of COVID-19 in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC first upgraded the county from “medium” to “high” transmission status on Dec. 1, which means people are recommended to use masks in public indoor settings.
At the start of the month, Santa Cruz was one of six of Arizona’s 15 counties to be listed in the “high” category; now, only Mohave County remains at “medium” levels.
According to data from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, there were 83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 14. That was down from 131 new cases during the previous week.
The local health department also added one death and seven hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Dec. 14. Asked about the relatively high number of new hospitalizations, County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell wrote in an email that “some are recent and a couple are clean-up from November.”
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 11,550 new cases confirmed over the previous seven days. That was down from 15,983 new cases during the week ending Dec. 7.
In Santa Cruz County, free COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccinations, are available at the Gabilondo-Zehntner Centennial County Service Center at 275 Rio Rico Dr.
Vaccines are available weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and rapid antigen tests are administered Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Call (520) 375-7733 for more information.
Vaccines and tests are also available from local health service providers.
State data shows county added more than 650 jobs in November
The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County fell nearly two percentage points in November as the local economy added 653 jobs, according to a new report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report, released Thursday, showed the jobless rate in the county falling from 10.3 percent in October to 8.5 percent in November.
At the same time the county was adding more than 650 people to its employment rolls, the state data showed 331 fewer people seeking unemployment benefits in November compared to October. According to the report, the number of employed people in Santa Cruz County grew from 17,846 to 18,499 last month, while the number of officially unemployed people fell from 2,040 to 1,709.
The report did not indicate any reasons for the change, but the local produce import sector typically hires large numbers of warehouse workers for the busy winter season, then lays them off as U.S. demand for Mexican fruits and vegetables wanes during the summer.
Despite the improved employment picture in November, Santa Cruz still had the second-worst jobless rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, better than only Yuma at 16.2 percent. Apache County had the third worst figure at 8.4 percent.
Statewide in November, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October. The seasonally adjusted U.S. employment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in November.