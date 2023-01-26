Circle K says it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. A local representative confirmed that all five Circle K Nogales locations will participate in the “Circle K Fuel Day” promotion. 

“As customers recover from recent holiday expenses, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering a discount for customers in Nogales who need to fuel up ahead of their trips,” the company said in an announcement.



