Circle K says it will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. A local representative confirmed that all five Circle K Nogales locations will participate in the “Circle K Fuel Day” promotion.
“As customers recover from recent holiday expenses, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering a discount for customers in Nogales who need to fuel up ahead of their trips,” the company said in an announcement.
Circle K has two stores in Nogales at either end of Grand Avenue, as well as locations on Mariposa Road, Western Avenue and Patagonia Highway. The local stores were selling regular unleaded gas for $3.19 per gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com.
County adds 25 new COVID cases in past week
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, down slightly from the 29 cases added the week before.
Recent numbers are significantly better than those seen in late November and early December 2022, when the county was tallying more than 100 new cases per week.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health reported 3,554 new weekly cases on Wednesday. That was up from 2,751 new cases the week before, but well below the 10,000 or more cases confirmed per week in late November through mid-December.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department also added three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, but no new deaths.