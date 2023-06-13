After a closed-door executive session that lasted well over an hour, the Nogales City Council quickly voted to direct City Attorney Jose Luis Machado to review and revise municipal credit card spending policies.
The vote came Wednesday evening at a regular council session; last month, a Phoenix-based consultant analyzed months of expenditures under Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s office, pointing out several potential violations of the state constitution and federal tax law. The consultants estimated that Maldonado spent more than $17,000 during a four-month span on a mix of city-related business, including meals and travel.
After reviewing the Osuch Consulting report, the council found that “there are concerns about possible policy violations,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr.
“We do find that there is no indication of any intentional wrongdoing by the mayor or anyone else involved,” Gradillas added.
Unanimously, the council directed Machado to revise and return updated expenditure policies.
Earlier this year, the council passed an ordinance allowing individual council members to use city-issued credit cards. Subsequently, under another ordinance, the City Council must review credit card expenditures monthly at its regular public sessions.
South32 Hermosa Community Fund accepting applications
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is now accepting applications for its June cycle of the South32 Hermosa Community Fund grant program.
The grant program supports nonprofit organizations based in Santa Cruz County, the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release.
It supports organizations that focus on arts, culture and history, environment, health and welfare, recreation and civic enhancement.
Each grant cycle offers up to a combined total of $80,000, and individual organizations can receive up to $10,000, the news release said.
Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for funding: be a nonprofit organization based in Santa Cruz County; have local leadership in the form of a board or committee, local financial support, and local program management; and the proposed program must directly benefit Santa Cruz County residents.