After a closed-door executive session that lasted well over an hour, the Nogales City Council quickly voted to direct City Attorney Jose Luis Machado to review and revise municipal credit card spending policies.

The vote came Wednesday evening at a regular council session; last month, a Phoenix-based consultant analyzed months of expenditures under Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s office, pointing out several potential violations of the state constitution and federal tax law. The consultants estimated that Maldonado spent more than $17,000 during a four-month span on a mix of city-related business, including meals and travel.



Load comments