After a relatively quiet public hearing Wednesday, the City of Nogales passed its final budget – more than $104.8 million – for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

During the hearing, which lasted under 15 minutes, only one community member approached the podium to comment on the budget. Abel Aguilar, a local artist, expressed frustration over the city’s process in financially supporting certain public art installations over others, though he did not specifically point to any details within the budget itself.



