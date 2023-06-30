After a relatively quiet public hearing Wednesday, the City of Nogales passed its final budget – more than $104.8 million – for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
During the hearing, which lasted under 15 minutes, only one community member approached the podium to comment on the budget. Abel Aguilar, a local artist, expressed frustration over the city’s process in financially supporting certain public art installations over others, though he did not specifically point to any details within the budget itself.
After limited discussion, the council unanimously approved the financial plan for the coming year.
It comes days after the City Council voted to eliminate certain salary ranges for lower-earning employees, establishing the minimum wage at about $15 an hour for city employees.
In the 2023-2024 final budget, several departments saw a sizable increase, compared to the previous year. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department saw an overall increase from about $5.3 million to $5.9 million in the coming fiscal year. Nogales Rides, the city’s public transit service, went from an operating budget of about $64,800 to more than $178,900 – an increase of more than $114,000. Of any department, the Nogales Fire Department saw the biggest budgetary increase: NFD grew from an operating budget of about $8.8 million to more than $10.7 million in the coming fiscal year – an increase of more than $1.8 million. The operating budget for city police also grew from about $9.2 million to more than $9.8 million.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Council slated to consider new housing director
During a special session on Friday morning, the Nogales City Council is slated to consider – and possibly appoint – Maritza Cervantes to serve as the city’s next housing director.
Former Nogales Housing Authority Director Robert Thompson resigned in March, leaving the position vacant for more than three months so far.
On Tuesday, the city published an agenda for a special public session Friday morning at 10 a.m. to consider the appointment.
Cervantes has directed the county’s Workforce Development (WIOA) program and previously served as an elementary school teacher at A.J. Mitchell. During her tenure in the school district, she received a countywide “Teacher of the Year” recognition in 2015, according to NI archives.
The city did not include Cervantes’ resume in Friday’s agenda.
In a letter to the City Council, Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez said more than 20 candidates applied for the NHA position. Two candidates were interviewed earlier this month, including Cervantes, Bermudez said.
“Ms. Cervantes’ experience in project management, grant reporting, leadership, communication and community involvement led me to make this decision,” Bermudez added.
The NHA manages public housing for more than 220 families, according to city data. The units are operated by city staff and subsidized to accommodate low-income tenants.
The city agency also manages Section 8 housing, a federally funded program that allows around 200 local families to rent housing using vouchers.
Library board votes to review ‘book ban’ policy
At a public meeting this month, the Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library Board of Trustees moved to review its existing policy on potential challenges to reading materials.
Book bans have intensified across the nation, according to the American Library Association. Nationwide, the American Library Association cited 1,269 demands to censor library books in 2022 – a sharp increase from in 2021. But so far, in Santa Cruz County, such cases haven’t been documented.
Still, board members agreed on reviewing the current policy, in case any such issues arise.
“I think it’s important that we have lots of details in place so that we know how to address this issue, which, in this system, has never come up, to my knowledge,” said board member Juanita Havill at the June 14 meeting.
Board member Ed Delci pointed to political trends in Florida, where book and curricula bans have been more prevalent.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I think a library board and its sponsoring agents should be able to determine the type of books that the library can have and cannot have. … Instead of making it a political issue,” he said.
“That’s exactly why we need some guidelines in place,” added board member Marva Thwaits.
During the June 14 meeting, board member Marcelino Varona, Jr. appointed Havill to a three-member committee, “to enhance that policy and bring it back to us,” he said.
The next public library board meeting is slated for Aug. 9.