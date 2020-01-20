City considering dog park in Meadow Hills area
The Nogales City Council is talking about building a dog park in the Meadow Hills neighborhood.
Mayor Arturo Garino said at a Jan. 8 meeting that the area he has in mind is city property near the highway. He said the project would include fencing and parking and would “probably be very inexpensive.”
“We’ll divide it in half for big and little dogs,” the mayor added.
Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. said he liked the idea but didn’t think any doggy division was necessary.
Varona noted that he had been to another dog park in Marana with his grandchildren. “All the big dogs and the little dogs are together in Marana,” he said.
The council eventually asked Parks and Recreation Director Marcel Bachelier to draw up plans and cost projections for the site.
Sinema staff to host office hours in Nogales
The staff of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is set to hold mobile office hours later this month in Nogales.
The outreach effort is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave.
Sinema’s Arizona office said in an announcement that its staff can help residents with issues relating to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security and Medicare, and issues such as small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, IRS and tax issues, and passport and visa inquiries.
For more information, call (602) 598-7327.