Nogales City Hall was evacuated on Wednesday and a city council meeting planned for that evening was postponed for a week after foul-smelling fumes started circulating in the building.
The apparent cause of the noxious air was ongoing roof repair work at City Hall, which ended up releasing fumes into the building’s air conditioning system, according to John Kissinger, the deputy city manager.
Kissinger said municipal employees were sent home, along with Nogales City Court staff and most personnel with the Nogales Police Department, both of which are located in the building at 777 Grand Ave. Police communications employees stayed in the building to take 911 calls on Wednesday afternoon, using fans to clear the air.
City Hall was scheduled to reopen on Thursday and the council meeting originally set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday was rescheduled for the following Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
Next week’s meeting will be the first council session that members of the public can attend in person since the city shut its doors to the public last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County to end working remotely May 10
Employees of the Santa Cruz County government who have been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic will be required to return to their offices no later than May 10.
“As the pandemic got worse, obviously the telecommuting increased,” County Manager Jennifer St. John told the NI in an email. “However, we opened the building to the public on March 15 of this year and most people have been physically back at work since then.”
She noted that the County Board of Supervisors approved a special leave policy in March, in which they detail the rules for special leave and telecommuting during an influenza or other viral pandemic outbreak.
“While not all positions are conducive to telework, those positions with primary job duties that can be securely and effectively performed remotely will be given consideration,” the policy states, adding that only elected official/department heads and the county manager may grant permission.
St. John said that fewer than 10 county employees were working remotely this week, and added that the board of supervisors was not considering making vaccines mandatory.
Police warn of WhatsApp messaging scams
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Nogales Police Department alerted the public this week to a new trend in scams perpetrated through the WhatsApp messaging app.
“You may receive a message from a WhatsApp contact requesting money. Please don’t send the money,” NPD wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Gerardo Castillo told the NI that the Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding the scams throughout the past week.
“They ask you for something that allows them to hack your account,” he said, adding that it may be some sort of interaction such as clicking a link or responding to a suspicious message. “Then they get your contact list and pose as you (to request money).”
Both the Sheriff’s Office and NPD suggested verifying the person’s identity before continuing to interact with them.
“If it’s something out of the ordinary, my suggestions is to call them directly through other means of communication,” Castillo said. “Never provide any information about yourself or your family members, let alone money accounts or anything like that.”
Overnight I-19 closures planned in Nogales
Crews will continue nighttime full closures of northbound and southbound Interstate 19 in Nogales – as well as the on-and-off ramps at SR 189 (Mariposa Road) – next week, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
All closures will begin at 8 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning, ADOT said.
The closures planned for the nights of Sunday, May 9 through Thursday, May 13 are as follows:
• Southbound I-19 from Grand Avenue to SR 189, May 9-10.
• Southbound I-19 off-ramp at Grand Avenue, May 9-10.
• Northbound I-19 from SR 189 to Grand Avenue, May 11-12.
• Northbound I-19 on-ramp at SR 189, May 11-13.
During the closures, drivers can use Grand or Western avenues as detours.
Recycling events on tap in Sonoita this month
Metal recycling and document shredding events are on tap on Saturday, May 22 in Sonoita.
Both events are set to run from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the truck is filled) at the Sonoita Fairgrounds on State Route 83, just south of the crossroads with SR 82.
The recycling component gives community members the opportunity to hand off their appliances, electronics, batteries, cable, wire, cameras, cell phones, metal chairs and other metal items. For a complete list of what will be accepted, go to suburbanminers.com and click on “What we recycle” under Site Links at the bottom left of the page.
The document shredding is for paper only – no boxes – and the shredded paper will be recycled.
The Mountain Empire Rotary is sponsoring the events, and asks for donations of at least $5 for the metal recycling and $10 per box of shreddable paper to support its literacy programs, awards, scholarships and public service outreach.