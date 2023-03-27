The Nogales City Council voted last week to approve spending requests for some of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds.
One chunk of the money, already allocated to the Parks and Recreation Department, will be spent on two parks-related projects: New LED lighting for two athletic fields, along with the remodeling of public bathrooms at Anza Park.
The new lighting system will allow city employees to operate field lighting by using a computer or smartphone, according to Parks Director Renee Travers, and the remodeling will allow the city to make public bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Another portion of the funding, already allocated to the Nogales Fire Department, will be used to assist with the purchase of two new ambulances.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus package from the Biden Administration that funneled millions of dollars to the City of Nogales in the wake of the pandemic. The first installment of the ARPA money – about $3.35 million – was used to pay dues to the state’s police and fire retirement system. The second installment, also about $3.35 million, was divided between seven city departments, including Parks and Recreation and NFD.
The Bureau of Land Management says it will conduct a multi-day, 758-acre prescribed fire on the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area near Sonoita starting Tuesday, March 28.
The BLM had previously announced plans to conduct the so-called “Airstrip Prescribed Fire” at some point from mid-March to early May. On Monday it said Tuesday had been chosen as the start date, “pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions.”
During the prescribed burn, the Airstrip Group Site, Airstrip Day Use Area and Empire Gulch Day Use Site will all be closed, and dispersed camping will be forbidden on the LC-6902 road from the junction with LC-6901 to the junction of LC-6905. Several other roads will be closed from 6 p.m. the day before each burn to 6 a.m. the day after each burn is completed.
Fire crews will monitor the burned area during and after all prescribed fire operations, the BLM said.
“The Las Cienegas National Conservation Area has some impressive natural values, and these fire treatments are part of a long-term collaborative conservation stewardship effort to conserve the natural values of the area,” said Tucson Field Manager Colleen Dingman.
For more information, contact June Lowery at (520) 258-7223.