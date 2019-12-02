City received 26 qualified applications for manager
The City of Nogales received 26 applications for the city manager job that met the minimum requirements for the position, according to Acting City Manager John Kissinger.
The total number of applications was “too many for me to try to count,” he said.
Kissinger said that council members reviewed the 26 qualified applications and submitted their preferred candidates to city staff, who then created a list of top candidates based on the council members’ submissions.
At its Nov. 13 meeting, the council directed Kissinger to prepare a list of the top three candidates by the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Kissinger told the NI that the city is hoping to identify three candidates for interviews.
Metered parking now free for holiday season
Shoppers can park for free at metered spaces around the city during the holiday shopping season, the Nogales Police Department announced in a Nov. 22 Facebook post.
The free parking period will run from Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, through Dec. 31.
“Enforcement at other locations like loading and red zones will still be in effect,” the post states.
At a Nov. 13 city council meeting, Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. said that shop owners in the downtown area had told him that they were hoping the city would eliminate parking fees for the holiday season.
Bojorquez is new vice-mayor
Hector Bojorquez is the new vice-mayor of Nogales, after being approved at the Nov. 13 regular city council meeting.
He’s filling the job previously occupied by Councilman Jorge Maldonado.
Mayor Arturo Garino said that Maldonado had already served a year in the role and “it’s common to have a rotation.”
Bojorquez was nominated by Councilman Robert Rojas and approved by the council in a unanimous vote.