Thomas Fink, Santa Cruz County’s presiding judge, will administer the oath of office to the winners of the city council election: Hector Bojorquez, John Doyle and Esther Melendez-Lopez. He will also swear in Maldonado, who will then deliver an inaugural address.
A reception is planned in the NHS cafeteria following the event.
The Tuesday evening ceremony will follow another swearing-in set for 10 a.m. that morning at Nogales City Hall. The City Hall oath of office is required by the City Charter, while the evening event will be more ceremonial, according to City Manager Edward Dickie.
Weekly COVID-19 case count at 93 in Santa Cruz County
There were 93 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to data from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department.
That was up from 75 cases the previous week, and 83 cases the week before that.
The Centers for Disease Control now lists Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 transmission level as “low,” two steps below the “high” transmission level the CDC gave the county in early December.
The CDC recommends that people in counties with low transmission levels: “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.”
The county’s data showed no new deaths related to COVID-19 during the week ending Dec. 28, though nine new hospitalizations were added to the local tally.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell wrote in an email that some of the hospitalizations were recent and others were added as part of a records “clean-up.”
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 4,973 new cases confirmed over the previous seven days. That was down from 8,281 new cases during the previous week and 11,550 cases the week before that.