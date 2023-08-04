The city could be looking into raising in water rates for homeowners, according to discussion at a regular council meeting Wednesday night.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla had placed the item on Wednesday’s agenda, noting concerns from Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas about whether the water department could soon face financial issues.
“(Barcenas) did say that if we continue at this rate by next year we’re not going to be able to balance our budget,” Bonilla said. “Our water department is going to be in the red.”
Bonilla, along with Mayor Jorge Maldonado and Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez, expressed interest in conducting a study on potential new water rates. Bermudez cited increasing expenses for the water department, including rising equipment costs and major ongoing projects in the Royal Road and Rancho Grande areas.
Currently, the city charges $3.34 per 1,000 gallons.
“And we’ve been charging that rate since 2019,” Bermudez added.
Other cities with a similar service population charge higher rates, Bermudez asserted – an average of $4.13 per 1,000 gallons.
Still, Councilwoman Liza Montiel pointed out, “there’s other factors” in how much Nogales charges homeowners.
“We are a poorer community,” she said. “I would just hate for our homeowners, our community to know that we’re thinking of raising their water rates.”
Montiel requested that Bermudez look into the potential cost of a utility rate study before hiring a firm to conduct the assessment.
“We do all these studies and it costs a lot of money to do studies,” Montiel added. “It costs the taxpayers a lot of money to do studies.”
‘American Pickers’ coming to Arizona
American Pickers, a documentary series on the History Channel, announced this week that it is making its way to Arizona in search of future participants for the show.
The television series explores the world of antique picking by following people throughout the United States as they hunt for America’s valuable antiques. The ultimate goal is to recycle and restore forgotten relics, the show said in a news release.
As it prepares for its visit to Arizona, the show is looking for leads about state residents who have a unique item, stories to tell, and is ready to sell their antiques. American Pickers does not feature stores, flea markets, malls, auctions or museums, the news release said.
Individuals interested in participating on the show can send their name, phone number, location, and description and photos of their collection to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
Sand bags available at fire stations
As Santa Cruz County continues through its monsoon season, two fire stations are making sand bags available to local residents to protect properties from flood damage.
Individuals are asked to bring their own shovel, and sands will be provided at the stations.
Sand bags can be filled and picked up at the following two locations:
• Rio Rico Medical and Fire Station No. 3, 822 Pendleton Dr.
• Nogales Suburban Fire Station No. 1, 558 Highway 82
Nogales Library to close temporarily
The Nogales-Rochlin Public Library will be closed Aug. 14-21 as crews complete renovations in the building, Director Danitza Lopez said on Wednesday.
She said the renovations will be done to the library floor, and a new circulation desk will be installed.
Lopez encouraged the community to call or visit other libraries in the county in case individuals have any questions during the closure in Nogales:
• Rio Rico Public Library, 275 Rio Rico Dr., (520) 281-8067
• Tubac Community Library, 50 Bridge Rd, (520) 398-9814
• Sonoita Community Library, 3147 State Hwy 83, (520) 455-5517
City approves partial Fiestas Patrias funding
The City of Nogales has approved $2,000 of monetary funding for an annual festival commemorating Mexican Independence Day. The Fiestas Patrias festival is slated for September.
For years, the city has provided in-kind contributions for Fiestas Patrias and other similar events – including donation of equipment and personnel, like police officers. The city plans to continue offering the in-kind support, which could total several thousand dollars, according to a discussion Wednesday.
But this year, the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales requested an additional monetary contribution from the city – totaling more than $10,000 – to organize the festival.
“The thing is, we don’t have the money right now. That’s why we are asking the city to help us sponsor it,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, who also serves on the Cultural Arts Committee, during a council meeting last month.
The request was met with scrutiny from some council members, including Councilwoman Liza Montiel and Councilman John Doyle. By Wednesday’s meeting, questions remained, and the council ultimately settled on the partial monetary donation of $2,000.
The same evening, during Wednesday’s council meeting, the council approved a new policy that allows the city to spend no more than $5,000 of monetary contributions on affiliated community events.