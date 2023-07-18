Several conservation groups are asking a federal judge to immediately halt two mineral exploration projects in the Patagonia Mountains.
On Friday, a cluster of environmental advocates, including the Center for Biological Diversity and Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, filed a motion for preliminary injunction in Arizona District Court. The injunction, if approved, could place a temporary hold on the drilling projects as a legal battle continues over mineral exploration in the area.
Last month, the U.S. Forest Service approved the Sunnyside and Flux Canyon exploratory drilling projects. Both would unfold on Coronado National Forest Land, and the Sunnyside project, according to federal officials, could involve a drilling schedule that would last seven days a week over seven years. The Sunnyside project was submitted by Arizona Standard, LLC, a Maricopa County-based company. The Flux Canyon project, which would last about a year, was submitted by Arizona Minerals, Inc., which is owned by Australian mining company South32.
Shortly after the projects received approval, conservationists sued the U.S. Forest Service, alleging that exploratory drilling would jeopardize critical habitats and endangered species in the area.
“The combined impacts of these projects would transform this mostly undeveloped landscape with a constant disruption of noise, lights, dust, human activity, and vehicle traffic for the foreseeable future,” the June 20 complaint said.
As of Monday, no federal judge had responded to the motion for preliminary injunction.
County approves new P&Z commissioner
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a new member to the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission during last Tuesday’s regular public meeting.
Ruben G. Gonzalez, a Rio Rico resident, had been nominated by District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera to serve on the board – filling a vacancy left by a resident who’d moved out of the district. The supervisors unanimously approved the nomination with limited discussion.
Planning & Zoning commissioners – a volunteer position – recommend approval or denial of zoning requests and other potential development plans within the county. The recommendation is passed on to the Board of Supervisors, who ultimately determine the final vote.
Late last month, the commission recommended a multi-purpose reclassification for a swath of land in Rio Rico – a proposal pitched by prominent landowner Andy Jackson. The Board of Supervisors has not yet voted on the reclassification. Another part of Jackson’s proposal was tabled by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
On July 27, the commissioners will consider recommendations for another project: a potential development of townhomes and single-family homes on the west side of Tubac.
Currently, commissioners for District 1 include: Daniel Bell, Nanci Pottinger and Marcelino Varona, Jr. Commissioners for District 2 include: Guillermo Valencia, Guillermo Padilla and, most recently, Ruben G. Gonzalez. Commissioners for District 3 are: Kathi Campana, Randy Heiss and Jordan Cox.
City to discuss uses for Palo Duro golf course
At a regular session Tuesday evening, the Nogales City Council is slated to discuss possible uses for the shuttered Palo Duro golf course, according to Mayor Jorge Maldonado, who placed the item on the meeting agenda.
The expanse of land in Meadow Hills had once operated as a city-run golf course, ultimately leasing the property to a new owner in the 1990s. From there, the space served as a golf course and restaurant, and eventually, the city repossessed the property after a rocky owner-tenant relationship.
At one point in recent years, the Palo Duro Country Club was