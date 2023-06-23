Conservation groups this week sued the U.S. Forest Service over its authorization of two mineral exploration projects in the Patagonia Mountains, according to a news release by the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the plaintiffs in the case.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Tucson on June 20. It claims that the federal agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act – which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions – by failing to analyze the impacts of the Sunnyside and Flux Canyon exploration projects before authorizing them.
“These projects threaten to drive away imperiled species and cut off wildlife movement between Mexico and the American Southwest,” said Scott Stern, one of the attorneys with Earthjustice, who are representing the plaintiffs. “Federal agencies have misread or misconstrued the applicable science to discount the significant impacts from these mining projects, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.”
The Sunnyside and Flux Canyon projects, located south of the Town of Patagonia, seek to extract copper and other minerals, the news release stated.
CBP seizes $2.7 million in Totoaba swim bladders
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made its second-largest seizure of Totoaba swim bladders at a Nogales port of entry earlier this year, the agency said in a news release.
Officers working at the Mariposa Port of Entry on April 13 discovered 270 Totoaba swim bladders concealed within a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets. The swim bladders, weighing about 242 pounds, had an estimated value of $2.7 million.
The seizure is thought to be the second-largest of its kind in the U.S. and the largest in Arizona, the news release said.
Totoaba fish were listed as an endangered species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 1979, according to the news release, making it illegal to possess, transport or sell the fish in both the United States and Mexico. It added that, in particular, Totoaba swim bladders have become prized in traditional Chinese medicine and as an Asian cultural delicacy.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the bladders and conducted preliminary testing that indicated the organs were those of the endangered Totoaba madonaldi, native to the Gulf of California in Mexico.
The USFWS and Homeland Security Investigations were investigating the smuggling attempt, the agency said.
County sees bump in unemployment rate
More people became employed in Santa Cruz County during May, compared to the previous month. At the same time, however, there were also more people seeking unemployment benefits within the same one-month period.
That meant the jobless rate in Santa Cruz County increased from 5.6 percent in April to 5.9 percent in May, according to the latest report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity released June 15.
The number of individuals employed in Santa Cruz County rose by 361 during the month of May, for a total of 17,908 local workers. The amount of people officially counted as unemployed increased by 70 individuals, from a total of 1,049 in April to 1,119 in May.
In May, Santa Cruz County had the third-highest jobless rate among Arizona’s 15 counties. The two counties at the top of the list were Yuma (12.3 percent) and Apache (7 percent).
Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4 percent in May 2023, compared to the previous month. This is the lowest seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate going back to 1976, under the current estimation methodology.
Nationwide, the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased to 3.7 percent in May 2023 from 3.4 percent in April 2023.
Supervisors award advertising bid to the NI
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a contract Tuesday morning to post its legal publications and advertising in the Nogales International for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
This year’s contract reflects no changes from the previous year. The rate for “per column inch” is about 17.5 percent lower than the NI’s normal rate of $8. In 2022, the county paid approximately $32,000 to the NI to publish public notices.
“I was pleased that the supervisors approved the bid,” Publisher Manuel C. Coppola said after Tuesday’s meeting. “I see this as a valuable partnership in helping to keep local government transparent in its operations and shedding light on issues that may affect the community and its residents.”
The county’s usual process for granting legal advertising contracts consists of the board clerk opening all sealed bids submitted by publications, reading and discussing the bid, then putting it up for a vote. But the move on Tuesday came after an unusual 30-minute executive session, requested by Chairman Bruce Bracker, to discuss the matter privately as a board. The NI was the only bidder.
A public notice, or legal ad, is defined by the Public Notice Resource Center as “information alerting citizens of government or government-related activities that may cause a citizen to take action.” These notices include requests for zoning changes, alterations to a floodplain map, a listing of delinquent property tax notices, new or changes to existing ordinances, etc.
To qualify for the bidding process, according to state statute, a newspaper must have a paid general circulation, be published regularly, and contain news and information of general interest.