Santa Cruz County’s pandemic totals had reached 10,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 204 deaths and 666 hospitalizations as of Thursday, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
Those numbers represented one-week increases of 73 cases, two deaths and one new hospitalization. Both of the deaths involved people in the 45-to-64 age group.
The seven-day new case rate of 10.4 per day brought the county back to the rates seen in August, September and October. A jump in infections starting in November resulted in per-day rates in the mid and upper 20s, and even above 30 per day during some seven-day spans.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard on Thursday reported 3,222 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus deaths since the day before, The Associated Press reported.
Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 deaths rose over the past two weeks from 61.3 on Dec. 7 to 70.3 on Tuesday, while the state’s rolling average of daily new virus cases dropped from 4,093.4 to 2,883.7 during the same period, the AP reported, citing Johns Hopkins University data.
NPD gets funds for highway safety
The Nogales Police Department said it received $17,669 in grant funds for Federal Fiscal Year 2022 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The grant money will be utilized for officer overtime during traffic speed enforcement details and DUI traffic enforcement details throughout the year, NPD said in an a news release, adding that funds will also go toward child passenger safety seats, training and radar equipment.
“We want to thank the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the grant,” the department said.
City adjusts trash collection schedule
City of Nogales offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 for New year’s Eve, and the Sanitation Department is adjusting its trash collection schedule around the holiday.
Next week, the usual Thursday blue bin collection will be done on Wednesday, and Friday’s blue bin routes will be done on Thursday, the Public Works Department said in a news release, adding: “There will be limited green waste collection this week.
If you have questions or concerns, contact the Public Works Department at (520) 285-5731.