A new ordinance in Santa Cruz County aims to limit human and wildlife encounters.
The measure prohibiting people from “feeding, attracting or otherwise enticing wildlife into an area” was approved by the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors during a meeting in April. It was enacted “in an effort to reduce the risk of rabies virus, physical harm, and injury to domestic animals and wildlife,” the county said in a news release.
Anyone caught feeding wildlife for the first time will be given a verbal warning and information about the risks involved, the county said. Citations will be issued for second and any further offenses.
Lt. Jose Peña of Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control said the ordinance wasn’t enacted in response to any specific safety problem of late, like a rabies outbreak, though there had been some complaints from the public about the issue.
Much of the language in the ordinance refers to Arizona Game and Fish Department standards. It notes that AZGFD “strongly discourages feeding wildlife other than birds and tree squirrels,” adding that “wildlife feeding creates dangerous situations for both wildlife and people, often setting the stage for attacks.”
Peña said that one animal of particular concern is the javelina, which can become aggressive with people. While there haven’t been any reported javelina attacks on humans lately in Santa Cruz County, there have been cases in the Tucson area, he said.
A copy of the ordinance is available here. For more information or to report incidents, call Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control at (520) 375-7860.
Report: Local unemployment rate rose in April
Unemployment rose to 6.6 percent in Santa Cruz County in April, according to a new report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
In March, it had dipped below 6 percent for the first time in at least a decade.
The report, released Thursday, showed 1,242 people officially unemployed in the county last month, an increase of 98 from March. Meanwhile, the number of people working in the local economy dropped by 833, from 18,373 in March to 17,540 in April.
It wasn’t clear what caused the loss of jobs, though season layoffs in the local produce import sector generally begin this time of year.
A year earlier, there were 17,234 people officially employed in Santa Cruz County in April 2021. Another 2,024 were counted as unemployed.
Statewide last month, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in April 2022 from 3.3 percent in March 2022. The U.S. rate showed no change, remaining at 3.6 percent in April 2022.
Santa Cruz had the third-worst jobless rate among Arizona’s 15 counties in April, better than only Apache County (7.2 percent) and Yuma County (13.1 percent).
County confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases during week
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department counted 25 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday.
The department recently shifted from updating its COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis, to providing weekly updates on Wednesdays.
The 25 cases confirmed during the seven-day period ending May 18 was roughly the same as the number of cases confirmed in Santa Cruz County during the entire month of April. Still, it was a far cry from the 5,219 infections that were confirmed here in January, or the 778 cases confirmed in February as a surge fueled by the omicron variant of the disease began to dissipate.
Statewide, there were more than 7,200 new cases confirmed during the week of May 8-14, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That was up from 5,490 new cases during the previous week, though the weekly number of COVID-related deaths declined from 41 to 29.
In a blog post on May 18, Don Herrington, interim director of AZDHS, noted that the current numbers “represent a small fraction of the 150,000-plus cases reported during the week of Jan. 9, when the omicron variant was surging.”
“While far from a surge, the recent upward trend in cases is a reminder that COVID-19 remains with us and that there are simple steps each of us can take to reduce the risk,” Herrington wrote. Those steps included getting vaccinated and boosted, remembering the basics of personal safety, and staying home and getting tested if you feel sick.
During a White House briefing on Wednesday, officials at the Centers for Disease Control warned that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, The Associated Press reported. Currently, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest, according to the AP report.