Data published Monday by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the local area in recent days.
After averaging a little more than 12 new cases per day during the week that ended Monday, Dec. 27, the county’s daily average jumped to 34 cases during the week ending Monday, Jan. 3. The biggest one-day increase came on Dec. 31, when the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 61 from the day before.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the sudden rise in numbers was due to a rise in infections, a clerical catching-up, or both. State health authorities had previously said that no virus data was processed on Christmas Day, which explained a drop in reported cases in the immediately aftermath of Dec. 25.
Daily case counts were then expected to jump as the department caught up with the holiday backlog.
Then on Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ statewide figures showed the highest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in exactly a year, The Associated Press reported. The 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan. 3, 2021, when more than 17,000 cases were counted.
ADHS said the new case count was boosted by lower than normal reporting on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported, The AP reported. However, it added, the state said there has been a steep upward trend of cases in recent days.
In Santa Cruz County, the health services department’s dashboard added two new COVID-related deaths during the week leading up to Monday, though no new deaths were reported during the previous six days.
The number of county residents hospitalized for the disease grew by four during the week ending Monday.
Santa Cruz County’s pandemic totals stood at 10,617 cases, 206 deaths and 671 hospitalizations as of Monday.
Report: 101 homicides in Nogales, Sonora in 2021
Citing official statistics, the newspaper El Diario De Sonora reported that there were 101 homicides reported in Nogales. Sonora in 2021.
Less than 20 percent of the cases were solved, the paper noted, adding that many other people were reported missing but weren’t confirmed dead.
Of the 101 confirmed homicide cases in Nogales, Sonora, 95 of the victims were males, El Diario de Sonora reported. Two of the higher-profile cases involved female victims.
The body of Cecilia Yepiz, a 49-year-old former city engineer, was found in a clandestine grave outside the city on March 6, two months after she went missing. Her name was among those evoked by protesters who called for an end to violence against women and for justice for victims during an International Women’s Day march in the city on March 8.
A 43-year-old man identified only as Fernando was arrested for her killing in May.
Then in July, hundreds of demonstrators clad in black and purple marched down the city’s Avenida Alvaro Obregon, calling for justice and an end to femicide – gender-based violence against women and girls – after 15-year-old Leicy Celina Vargas was found murdered a week earlier. That same day, Sonora state prosecutors said they had arrested the girl’s 37-year-old neighbor for the crime the day before, then convicted and sentenced him to 40 years in prison within a day of his arrest.
El Diario de Sonora did not cite comparative statistics from 2020 or other recent years, but the 101 homicides last year was a far cry from 2010, when the Sinaloa drug cartel run by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman set out to take back territory around Nogales, Sonora, leading to a bloody turf war. Media outlets reported death tolls that year that ranged from 226 to 250.
But the 2021 toll was at least twice as high as the numbers reported for the years between 2012 and 2016.