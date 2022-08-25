The local jobless rate hit 9.1 percent last month, up from 8 percent in June and 6.5 percent in May.
Unemployment typically surges in Santa Cruz County in the summer as the local produce import sector imposes seasonal layoffs.
The recent report from the ADEO showed 16,719 people employed in the local economy in July. That was 855 fewer than in June.
Meanwhile, the number of people in the county seeking unemployment benefits was at 1,682 in July – 159 more than June.
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.3 percent in July. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, only Yuma (18.4 percent) and Apache (9.7 percent) had higher unemployment rates than Santa Cruz.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.6 percent in June to 3.5 percent in July.
Flux Canyon Exploration Drilling plan up for public comment
The Coronado National Forest is seeking public comment on a plan by mining giant South 32 to construct up to six drilling sites on public land in the Flux Canyon area of the Patagonia Mountains.
The so-called Flux Canyon Exploration Drilling project, proposed by South 32 subsidiary Arizona Minerals, seeks to “locate and delineate locatable mineral deposits” by constructing the drill pads and up to 1,940 feet of temporary access road, the CNF said.
The project would also involve the use of existing roads and the eventual reclamation of “all new temporarily disturbed areas.”
The project is expected to be complete within 12 months, including reclamation. The project area is due south of the Town of Patagonia, approximately three miles down Flux Canyon Road (Forest Road 812) from its junction with State Route 82.
Members of the public can comment on the plan through Sept. 14. More information and an online comment form are available at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62505.
Weekly COVID case count holds more or less steady at 137
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 137 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The figure was essentially unchanged from the week before, when 135 new confirmed infections were added to the county’s tallies.
Those numbers do not include cases detected by home tests that were not corroborated by a licensed health care provider or pharmacy.
Also during the week ending Aug. 24, the County Health Services Department added one new coronavirus-related death and one new hospitalizations to its counts.
