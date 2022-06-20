Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged in May, much like the state and national trends.
According to a monthly report published last Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity, the county’s jobless rate stood at 6.5 percent in May, compared to 6.6 percent in April. Meanwhile the statewide unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent from April to May, and the national figure was unchanged at 3.6 percent.
The ADEO report counted 17,827 people employed in the Santa Cruz County economy in May, an increase of 238 from April. However, the number of people officially counted as unemployed also grew slightly: from 1,236 in April to 1,248 in May.
The overall result of those two trends was a drop in the jobless rate, but only by a tenth of a percentage point.
In May 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 10.8 percent, more than four points higher than May 2022.
There were 503 more people counted as employed here in May 2022 than in May 2021, and 853 fewer counted as unemployed. Meanwhile, the overall size of the local labor force declined by 449 from 2021 to 2022, suggesting that the improved unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County is driven by new jobs as well as by people dropping out of the workforce.
Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz had the third-highest jobless rate in May 2022, better than only Apache (7.6 percent) and Yuma (14.4 percent).
Grijalva touts $325K earmark for museum archive project
U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Tucson) announced Friday that he had secured $325,000 for an archive project at the Pimería Alta Historical Society and Museum in Nogales.
In a news release, Grijalva’s office said the funds had been included in the 2023 Financial Services and General Government funding bill.
“This funding will make a critical difference for the Pimería Historical Society and Museum to further preserve the history of the southern border region by digitizing and archiving photographs, documents, newspapers, maps and other items that tell the story of the American-Mexican border region and the American West,” the news release said.
“The Pimería Alta borderlands region has traditionally had strong connections between U.S. and Northern Mexico, and this community project funding will benefit our historical efforts immensely,” Christine Courtland, president of the PAHS Board of Trustees, was quoted as saying in the news release. “We appreciate Rep. Grijalva’s support and are excited to organize and share our archival resources with a broader community to ensure the preservation of them for the future.”
City providing free sandbags to residents
With monsoon season arriving, the City of Nogales says it’s making free sandbags available to residents as of Monday, June 20.
The service is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the Public Works Department, 1450 Hohokam Drive. Check in at the reception desk to get the bags, and bring your own shovel for filling them, the city said in an announcement posted to social media on Friday.
There is a limit of 10 bags per resident.
Sandbags now available in Rio Rico, Patagonia and Sonoita
Sandbags to protect homes and businesses against monsoon-season flooding are now available for free at fire stations in Rio Rico, Patagonia and Sonoita, the Santa Cruz County government announced Monday.
In a social media post, the county said the bags are available at the following locations:
• Sonoita-Elgin Fire District station, just north of crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83.
• Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department station, 142 North 3rd Ave.
• Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 1, 1194 Pendleton Dr.
• Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 3, 822 Pendleton Dr.
Community members are asked to bring their own shovels. Bags are limited to 10 per residence.
The bags are available at all days and times, a county spokesperson said.