The gradual return to normalcy in Santa Cruz County has yet to coincide with any significant change in the area’s official employment numbers, with local joblessness holding steady at around 10 percent for the seventh-consecutive month in April.
A report published last Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity put Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate at 10.4 percent in April. That was up slightly from 10.3 percent in March.
The local jobless rate has been stuck in the 9.9-to-10.9-percent range since October 2020.
Still, the county’s 10.4 percent jobless rate in April 2021 was markedly better than its 16.9-percent rate in April 2020, the first full month of pandemic-related closures and restrictions.
The new report showed 2,002 officially unemployed people in the county last month, the lowest number of 2021 so far.
However, the number of people officially employed in Santa Cruz County in April 2021 was 17,180 – the lowest number since October 2020.
In April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, there were 3,288 people seeking or receiving unemployment benefits in the county and 16,129 people who were officially employed, according to Department of Economic Opportunity numbers.
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from March to April at 6.7 percent. However, the state’s labor force increased by 11,239 individuals (0.3 percent) during the month, with Arizona bars and restaurants adding 3,500 workers between March and April, according to Capitol Media Services.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 in April from 6 percent in March.
City to hold three-day session on budget
The Nogales mayor and council are set to meet this week for a three-day study session regarding the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
In an announcement issued Monday morning, the city said the study session will be held Tuesday through Thursday, May 25-27, starting at 9 a.m. each day.
The meetings will involve “the presentation and discussion of the FY 2021-2022 preliminary tentative budget,” the announcement said. The 2021 fiscal year at the city begins on July 1.
The meetings are set to be held at the council chambers at City Hall, 777 Grand Ave. In-person attendance is allowed, but limited. The sessions will also be streamed live at www.youtube.com/user/CityofNogalesArizona.
Hernandez won’t seek re-election in LD2
State Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who currently represents Santa Cruz County in the state Legislature, said he is planning to run for Congress in Arizona Congressional District 2.
Hernandez, a resident of Tucson, made the announcement via Twitter last Thursday.
CD2 does not include Santa Cruz County, which is part of CD3. U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who represents CD2, announced in March that she will not seek re-election in 2022.
Hernandez, 31, a Democrat in his third two-year term in the State House, currently represents Arizona Legislative District 2, which includes Green Valley, Sahuarita and parts of Tucson, in addition to all of Santa Cruz County.
He was re-elected to the Arizona House in November 2020, along with fellow Democrat Andrea Dalessandro, in a three-person race for two seats that also included Deborah McEwen, a Republican from Rio Rico.