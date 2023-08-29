Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate jumped by more than a full percentage point last month, with the 7.2 percent recorded in June increasing to 8.7 percent in July.
According to the latest report by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, there were about 16,791 people employed in the county last month, more than 800 less jobs than the 17,603 reported in June.
Meanwhile, the number of individuals applying for unemployment benefits in Santa Cruz County increased: About 1,608 people received unemployment benefits in July, compared to the 1,372 individuals in June.
Last month’s decrease in local jobs held a steady pattern seen over the past few months. In April, for instance, the county’s joblessness rate was recorded at 5.6 percent; that number increased in May (5.9), June (7.2) and July (8.7).
Unemployment typically surges in Santa Cruz County as the local produce import sector imposes seasonal layoffs.
Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz County marked the third-highest joblessness rate. Yuma County had the highest rate at 16.7 percent, followed by Apache County with 9.5 percent.
Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.6 percent in July from 3.5 percent in June.
Nonprofits receive $85,700 for arts projects
Nine nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Cruz County received a combined $85,700 in grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts to invest in local initiatives, according to a news release by the state agency.
The grants were divided into four different kinds: creative capacity, festival, lifelong arts engagement and youth arts engagement.
The creative capacity grants went to organizations whose primary goal is to produce, present, teacher or serve the arts, the news release stated. The local recipients for the creative capacity grants included the Canelo Project with $14,500; Patrons of the Arts, Inc. with $3,850; Patagonia Creative Arts Association with $14,500; Mat Bevel Company with $11,500; and Santa Cruz Valley Art Association with $21,350.
The festival grants – meant to support organizations with community festival activities – were awarded to the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales ($2,500), the Arizona Bluegrass Association ($5,000) and the Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association ($5,000).
And only one local organization, OS3 Movement ($7,500), received the lifelong arts engagement, which focuses on supporting meaningful art learning experiences in community setting for adult learners of any age.
The grant awarded to the local organizations were just a portion of 367 grants allocated to organizations throughout the state, the news release said. The grants were awarded through a competitive application and review process, the Commission on the Arts said.
County takes part in university’s tick research
The Santa Cruz County Health Service Department announced it is participating in the University of Arizona’s Great Arizona Tick Check program, which monitors tick activity across the state.
According to the project website, the research initiative is funded by a nearly $1 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s focused on creating an accurate map of tick species in Arizona, as well as a list of the diseases they carry.
The research team will also work with Arizona communities most impacted by tick-borne diseases to provide education and prevention workshops, the website states.
In a Facebook post last Friday, the county encouraged community members, whose pets have come into contact with ticks, to join the effort by sending tick samples to university researchers.
“Monitoring ticks is essential to prevent disease transmission, protect public health, understand ecosystem dynamics, conduct research, and implement effective prevention and management strategies,” the county said in its post.
It added that ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
For more information on how to find and remove ticks, as well as how to send in tick samples to researchers, visit extension.arizona.edu/great-arizona-tick-check.