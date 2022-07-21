The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, July 20, establishing yet another weekly high since infections began to spread again this spring.
The official weekly case count in Santa Cruz County has risen steadily from 32 during the week ending June 1, to 106 during the week ending June 29. The number fell to 72 during the seven-day period leading up to July 6, then more than doubled during the following week to 154.
The latest seven-day case count of 175 is the highest weekly total reported by the department since February.
Even so, the true number of new cases is likely to be higher, since the county’s numbers only include the new infections reported to the state department of health, and do not include cases detected by home tests that were not corroborated by a licensed health care provider or pharmacy.
The County Health Services Department added no new coronavirus-related deaths and two new hospitalizations to its tallies during the week ending July 20.
Meeting planned to discuss future of county building in Sonoita
The county government has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the future of the County Building in Sonoita.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Pioneer Hall at the fairgrounds. The county building and fairgrounds are on opposite sides of State Route 83, just south of the crossroads.
“As part of the meeting, county staff will share architectural concept drawings based on input provided during a working group session and community survey responses,” the county said in an email.
Volunteers needed for phlebotomist training
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to have their blood drawn as part of a phlebotomist certification training for staff.
The training is set for 8-5 p.m. on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, at the VFW Hall on Grand Avenue in Nogales.
A required waiver will be available onsite. Volunteers under 18 can also participate with parental or legal guardian permission.