Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, July 20, establishing yet another weekly high since infections began to spread again this spring.

The official weekly case count in Santa Cruz County has risen steadily from 32 during the week ending June 1, to 106 during the week ending June 29. The number fell to 72 during the seven-day period leading up to July 6, then more than doubled during the following week to 154.



Tags

Load comments