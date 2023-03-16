Santa Cruz County’s official unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in eight months in January. But the numbers behind the change paint a less promising picture.
According to data released by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity on March 9, the county’s jobless rate fell to 6.4 percent in January, down from 7 percent in December.
However, the report also counted 719 fewer people working in the local economy at the start of the year, as the number of officially employed workers fell from 18,826 in December to 18,107 in January.
At the same time, the number of people in Santa Cruz County officially counted as unemployed fell from 1,420 in December to 1,237. Those two changes – the decline in people working and the drop in people on the unemployment rolls – added up to a contraction in the overall workforce of more than 900 people, from 20,246 in December to 19,344 in January.
The month-to-month change could be related to seasonal hirings and layoffs surrounding the holiday season. The numbers might also have been affected by a statistical adjustment at the start the year. According to a note from the ADEO, the data in the January report was “adjusted to the Current Population Survey (CPS 2023) to reflect place of residence.”
Even with the drop in the official unemployment rate to 6.4 percent, Santa Cruz County had the third-highest unemployment figure among Arizona’s 15 counties in January, better than only Yuma (9.8 percent) and Apache (7.1 percent).
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in January from 4 percent in December. The U.S. jobless rate decreased to 3.4 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December.
Sheriff’s Office awarded grant to purchase new training simulator
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a state grant to purchase a training simulator for use by law enforcement officers in the surrounding area.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the equipment is a VirTra V-300, which it described as “a state-of-the-art decision-making simulation and firearms training simulator. The powerful, multi-screen technology and 300-degree immersive and intense training environment ensure that time spent in the training simulator translates into real-world survival skills.”
Officers who step into the simulator are immersed in de-escalation, judgmental use of force and other scenarios. “All video scenarios are created by professional in-house specialists, with content created and reviewed by subject matter experts with actual law enforcement and military experience,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The equipment will be paid for with money from the state’s Police Officer Training Equipment Fund, created when HB 2527 was passed in 2018.
Group seeks expanded protection for desert fish in Western Santa Cruz County
The Center for Biological Diversity said it filed a formal petition this week urging the federal government to expand the critical habitat designation for the Sonora chub, a small desert fish found in Western Santa Cruz County that the Tucson-based center says is facing “major threats.”
The Sonora chub, a member of the minnow family, was first listed as a threatened species with critical habitat in 1986, when it was known to populate Sycamore Creek, approximately 15 miles west of Nogales. It also lives in the Rio de Concepción/Rio Magdalena drainage in Sonora.
The species was then discovered in 1995 in California Gulch and its tributary streams, approximately two miles west of Sycamore Creek.
However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in August 2022 that it had determined that California Gulch does not provide habitat essential to the conservation of the Sonora chub. The Center for Biological Diversity is now contesting that decision, and asking that four miles of the California Gulch waterway, starting at the U.S.-Mexico border, be designated as critical habitat.
“For the Sonora chub to have a shot at avoiding extinction, we have to safeguard all the U.S. habitat that’s critical to this fish’s survival and recovery,” Krista Kemppinen, a senior scientist at the center, said in a news release. “Only one of two wild populations is protected right now, so federal action is urgently needed. Preserving Arizona’s California Gulch is crucial to saving these little fish.”
California Gulch has perennial pools that are essential to the conservation of the Sonora chub, the center said, Meanwhile, it listed livestock grazing in the area as a threat to the fish’s survival, as well as border wall construction, mining, climate change, water development and non-native species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has 90 days to respond to the center’s petition, the news release said.
Weekly count of new COVID cases drops to 10
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 among the local population during the week ending Wednesday, March 15. The figure was 19 during the previous week and 14 the week before that.
The county health department added one new coronavirus-related death to its COVID-19 dashboard during the week ending March 15. It also subtracted one hospitalization from its records.