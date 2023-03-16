Santa Cruz County’s official unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in eight months in January. But the numbers behind the change paint a less promising picture.

According to data released by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity on March 9, the county’s jobless rate fell to 6.4 percent in January, down from 7 percent in December.

Chub

The Sonora chub is found in two waterways in Santa Cruz County, but only one has been designated as critical habitat for the threatened fish.


Tags

Load comments