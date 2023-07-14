Santa Cruz County is slated to host an open house session with District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera next week.
The open house is set to take place July 18 at Rio Rico High School, 590 Camino Lito Galindo, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will cover discussions about partnerships with local organizations, including the City of Nogales, Town of Patagonia, Nogales Unified School District, Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, Greater Nogales Port Authority and Mariposa Community Health Center.
There will also be discussion about current projects related to Ephraim Canyon, Gorrion Court, walking trails and the Historic 1904 Courthouse.
Attendees can also expect to hear discussion about future projects: the Ruby Road and Rio Rico interchanges, Ruby Road Bridge, Damon Park tennis courts, soccer fields and a Camino Ramanote roundabout.
Recreation areas reopen after Beehive Fire
Several recreation areas in Santa Cruz County reopened to the public Thursday – marking further progress in containing two wildfires along the western edge of the county. According to an update from the Coronado National Forest posted Thursday at 3:00 p.m., the following areas were once again open: Peña Blanca Lake, Calabasas recreation area and campground, Upper Thumb Rock picnic areas, and Red Rock picnic areas.
The Beehive Fire was initially spotted on June 30 in Beehive Canyon – an area about 8 miles northwest of Rio Rico. As of July 11, the fire had expanded to 10,745 acres with 81 percent containment. Farther south, the considerably smaller Beehive 2 Fire was spotted earlier this month, and as of July 10, it had spread to 147 acres with no containment. This week, the Nogales Ranger District’s Type 4 Organization took over the response to both fires – signifying a decrease in the fires’ severity.
“There is precipitation in the area providing relief,” the Coronado National Forest said in a statement Monday.
IBWC seeks applicants for Citizens Forum
The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission announced Wednesday that it extended the deadline for members of the public to apply to serve on the board for the IBWC Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum.
The IBWC will now be accepting applications through Friday, July 21. The application form can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/SEAZApplication.
The Citizens Forum was established to promote the exchange of information about IBWC activities and projects in Santa Cruz, Cochise and Pima counties.
For more information, contact Leslie Grijalva at (915) 832-4770 or leslie.grijalva@ibwc.gov.
