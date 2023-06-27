A public comment period is open for ongoing projects within the county, including a housing improvement strategy, a plan for the local tourism industry, and a development plan for Rio Rico.
The county’s housing strategy involves a number of development methods, including reevaluation of zoning policies, affordable housing incentives for developers, and the approval of secondary accessory dwelling units. The tourism strategy, according to a current draft, would include tax incentives for certain tourism-related businesses, grant programs for local entrepreneurs, and partnerships with private tourism companies.
A third county plan concerns a prospective “Rio Rico Vitality District” – encompassing a region along Interstate 19 between Exit 17 and Paseo Chubasco. That draft includes several developmental concepts for the area, including a town plaza, new green spaces, and public art installations. It comes during a turbulent time for development in Rio Rico: Last week, the county’s Planning & Zoning Board approved a contested rezoning application for commercial and industrial development in the area.
The City of Nogales is slated to bid three public works projects to potential contractors later this week, according to Public Works Director Alejandro Barcenas, who provided some updates to the City Council during a session last week.
One project will involve the installation of a new water line along Western Avenue, Barcenas told council members last Tuesday evening. The replacement line, he said, will stretch from I-19 to Kitchen Street.
Another project, Barcenas said, would pay contractors to replace a waterline along La Castellana Drive, stretching from Morley Avenue to Calle Zapata.
“The last two weeks, we had about three or four failings in that street,” Barcenas said.
And a third project, Barcenas added, will entail a refurbishment of a sewer lift station in Meadow Hills. Currently, the station experiences occasional overflows, Barcenas said, and has been in use for more than two decades.
The bidding is set for June 29.
Two other major projects – repairs along Royal Road and Rancho Grande Drive – are about halfway done, Barcenas said. Both contracts went to Innova Engineering, Inc.
“They still have two-and-a-half months to go in the contract,” Barcenas said, though he added that the contractors may need additional time.
“They have been moving along,” he added.
County to pay for out-of-state firm, forensic experts
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved contracts last week between the county and a California-based law firm.
The firm, according to last Tuesday’s agenda, will provide legal advice and direction regarding at least one county employee who wishes to maintain their job while relocating to California.
The price tag could reach a total of $50,000, according to the contract.
The supervisors also approved contracts with three, separate out-of-state medical or forensic experts. RJ Lee Group, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based forensics lab, will examine evidence and testify in the case of George Alan Kelly, a Kino Springs rancher accused of murdering a Mexican citizen. The county plans to pay the firm $350 per sample, $175 per control, and $2,400 per day of testimony at Superior Court, according to the contract.
The supervisors also approved an agreement with WD Forensics, Inc., a consulting firm that focuses specifically on shooting events. Under that contract, the county will pay $325 per hour for analyses related to the Kelly case.
And, during the same meeting, the supervisors approved a contract with Dr. Randell Alexander, an expert in pediatric forensics based at the University of Florida. Alexander, according to the contract, will be paid $500 per hour by the county, and will also earn $4,000 per day of testimony for a criminal case. The agenda did not list a specific case concerning Alexander’s contract.
Forest Service works on mine remediation near Patagonia
The Coronado National Forest will begin maintenance work at four previously remediated mine sites near Patagonia on Tuesday, the agency announced in a news release.
The four sites – Marstellar, Endless Chain, Morning Glory and Three-R mines – are located south of Patagonia.
Environmental remediation occurred at the sites in 2020 and 2021 to address mine waste containing elevated concentrations of heavy metals, the news release said. The maintenance on Tuesday will address erosion and lack of vegetation.