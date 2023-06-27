A public comment period is open for ongoing projects within the county, including a housing improvement strategy, a plan for the local tourism industry, and a development plan for Rio Rico. 

The county’s housing strategy involves a number of development methods, including reevaluation of zoning policies, affordable housing incentives for developers, and the approval of secondary accessory dwelling units. The tourism strategy, according to a current draft, would include tax incentives for certain tourism-related businesses, grant programs for local entrepreneurs, and partnerships with private tourism companies.



