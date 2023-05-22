The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County dropped by 0.6 percentage points from March to April, despite the fact that the number of people working in the local economy also showed a big decrease.
Local joblessness declined from 6.3 percent in March to 5.7 percent in April, according to the latest report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity. However, the number of people employed in the county also showed a decrease of 668 jobs, from 18,163 in March to 17,495 in April.
The recent drop in the local jobless rate was instead determined by the number of people seeking unemployment benefits. In April, the ADEO counted a total of 1,050 people seeking those benefits, down by 180 from 1,230 people in March.
Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz had the third-worst unemployment rate in April. Yuma County had the highest at 9.2 percent, while Apache was the second-highest at 6.4 percent.
Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly to 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March.
Protesting Wholesum workers block highway in Sonora
A locally based produce company that touts its fair trade certification and conscientious business practices took heat last week from some of its employees in Mexico, who said the company wan’t living up to its government-mandated benefit obligations.
Last Thursday, protesting workers at Wholesum Harvest’s growing facility in Imuris, Sonora blocked Federal Highway 15 in front of the complex. According to a report in the newspaper El Diario de Sonora, the workers accused Wholesum of using loopholes, like regular layoffs, to deprive them of Social Security and other benefits. The protesters also complained that Wholesum had been underpaying their required profit-sharing benefits.
The blockade lasted for approximately two hours, and workers remained outside Wholesum’s office at the complex for two more hours after that, El Diario de Sonora said.
Joanna Jaramillo, a spokesperson for Wholesum, told the NI in an email sent Friday that all workers were back on the job. Jaramillo did not address the Social Security issue, but said the root of the disagreement was the alleged discrepancy in profit-sharing payments to employees. She said a representative of the State of Sonora Secretary of Labor had visited the facility in response to that complaint.
“While there is an ongoing investigation in progress, preliminary findings support that the company, Crisp Greenhouses, complied with its obligation of the profit-sharing program and this was communicated to the workforce,” Jaramillo wrote.
“Employee welfare and wellbeing is a top priority for us as a Fair Trade Certified company,” she wrote, adding: “We respect the worker’s rights to demonstration and see this as an opportunity to engage in further dialogue with our workforce.”
Paving work and lane restrictions planned on SR 82 and 83
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions along State Routes 82 and 83 in Patagonia and Sonoita due to paving work.
The following restrictions are scheduled weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• SR 83 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between McCarthy Lane and Lower Elgin Road starting Monday, May 22 and continuing through Friday, June 9.
• SR 82 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Bristol Lane and Patagonia Road, also starting Monday, May 22 and continuing through Friday, June 9.
One lane will remain open at all times and flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers through the work zone, ADOT said in an announcement.
“Drivers should plan for delays, obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel,” the announcement said.