The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County dropped by 0.6 percentage points from March to April, despite the fact that the number of people working in the local economy also showed a big decrease.

Local joblessness declined from 6.3 percent in March to 5.7 percent in April, according to the latest report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity. However, the number of people employed in the county also showed a decrease of 668 jobs, from 18,163 in March to 17,495 in April.



