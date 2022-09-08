Purchase Access

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed among local residents dropped to 47 during the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services.

That was the lowest number of new local cases reported during a week ending Wednesday since June 1, when the county’s weekly tally of new infections was 32.



