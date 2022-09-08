The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed among local residents dropped to 47 during the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services.
That was the lowest number of new local cases reported during a week ending Wednesday since June 1, when the county’s weekly tally of new infections was 32.
During the past three week, the seven-day new case count in Santa Cruz County has dropped from 137 to 94 to 47.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, down from 8,661 the previous week and 8,505 the week before that.
Health authorities point out that official tallies undercount the true number of new COVID-19 cases, since some infections go undetected and others are confirmed only by home tests.
In Santa Cruz County, the health services department added two new COVID-related hospitalizations to its records during the week ending Sept. 7, one fewer than the previous week. The number of coronavirus-related deaths was unchanged for the second-consecutive week.
Superintendents want expenditure limit lifted
Two local school superintendents joined 189 of their peers from around the state in signing a letter this week asking the Arizona Legislature to hold a special session to lift a 40-year-old spending limit on school districts.
David Verdugo, superintendent of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, and Kenny Hayes, superintendent of Patagonia Public Schools, signed the letter dated Sept. 6 that asks the members of the state House and Senate to return to session and remove the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) prior to the November election. The legislature is currently in recess until January 2023.
If the AEL is left in place, the superintendents warned, the state’s public schools stand to lose $1.3 billion during the current fiscal year.
According to the Arizona Education Association, the AEL was approved by Arizona voters in 1980 and created a spending limit for all of the state’s school districts based on the aggregate expenditure of all districts. Once districts reach their shared limit during a fiscal year, they can’t spend any more.
In a statement sent to the NI, Isela Brown, chief financial officer at SCVUSD, said the Arizona Legislature “has the obligation to address a problem that comes to us as a result of a formula that was drafted in the ‘80s. It is pointless to provide additional funding to education when schools are regulated by a formula that curtails the expenditure limit; it’s contradictory. In order to properly fund public education in Arizona, we must first fix this piece of the puzzle.”
NWS: Excessive rain unlikely in SC County
Thunderstorms could return to the area starting Friday, but Santa Cruz County appears likely to avoid any major flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Kay, according to information presented Thursday at a briefing by National Weather Service in Tucson.
Kay, which has been battering the Baja California peninsula and Sonora coastline in Mexico, was moving north-northwest and would gradually weaken, the NWS said. “High amounts of moisture will be transported into our region, especially for western Pima County,” the agency said, adding that it anticipated “no significant impacts for most of the remainder (of) SE Arizona.”
For Friday, the NWS was predicting only a marginal risk of excessive rainfall in Santa Cruz County, and no risk on Saturday. The most likely rainfall amount for Nogales from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday was 0.2 inches.
The NWS was predicting high temperature in the low 80s in Nogales on Friday and Saturday, 10 degrees lower that the highs recorded earlier this week.
Locals edged out in town attorney search
Sahuarita appears poised to hire a law firm as its new town attorney rather than two other finalists with current or past connections to the City of Nogales.
According to the Sahuarita Sun, the town council on Sept. 12 will discuss an agreement with the law firm of Pierce Coleman PLLC to take on the role of the current town attorney, who retires Sept 30.
Jose Luis “Joe” Machado, the former attorney for both the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County, as well as Michael Massee, the current attorney for Nogales, were the other two finalists interviewed by the town council on Aug. 26.