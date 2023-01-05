The weekly tally of new COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County was down to 30 during the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Jan. 4. That was the lowest weekly number of new cases confirmed among community members since mid-October.

During the previous week ending Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 among local residents. That was up from 75 cases the previous week, and 83 cases the week before that.



