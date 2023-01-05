The weekly tally of new COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County was down to 30 during the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Jan. 4. That was the lowest weekly number of new cases confirmed among community members since mid-October.
During the previous week ending Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 93 new cases of COVID-19 among local residents. That was up from 75 cases the previous week, and 83 cases the week before that.
The county’s data showed one new death related to COVID-19 during the week ending Jan. 4, as well as six new hospitalizations. The hospitalization figure has jumped significantly during several recent weeks as the Arizona Department of Health Services has conducted “clean up” of its records.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday showed 6,187 new cases. That was up from 4,973 new cases during the previous week, but down from down from 8,281 new cases reported during the previous week and 11,550 cases the week before that.
Nogales Police to host Citizens Academy
The Nogales Police Department is seeking participants in an upcoming Citizens Academy.
“This academy is a great way to educate citizens about their local police department and to build a partnership with our residents,” NPD said in a social media post Tuesday. “It also gives citizens the opportunity to learn about great ways to volunteer with the Nogales Police Department.
The academy will run from March 7 through April 27, with classes held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall. Participants must be 18 or older and the class size is capped at 15.
State parks to offer free admission to Arizona residents on Jan. 16
Arizona State Parks and Trails says it will offer free admission to Arizona residents on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.
Arizona State Parks and Trails manages three sites in Santa Cruz County that normally require an admission fee: Patagonia Lake State Park, Sonoita Creek State Natural Area and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
In an announcement of the free admission day, the state parks said fees will still apply at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, and for tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park. In addition fees for camping, special events and concessions will still be charged.