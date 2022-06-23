The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, June 22 – the highest seven-day total since the county switched to once-a-week reporting in early May.
The county’s tally of new cases during the week ending June 15 was 74, up from 53 cases during the week ending June 8, and 32 cases during the week ending June 1.
Still, as the number of new cases has risen, the number of coronavirus-related deaths among local residents has remained unchanged since April.
The county reported one new COVID-related hospitalization to its tallies during the week ending June 22, after adding two hospitalizations during each of the three preceding weeks.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Health Services reported 15,373 new cases in its weekly update on Wednesday, down from 16,334 new cases the previous week. The statewide drop came after seven consecutive weeks of increasing case numbers.
Emergency manager position back in budget
After lacking an emergency manager for two years, Santa Cruz County is slated to begin searching for a new one.
At a Tuesday meeting, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize the position as part of the county’s upcoming budget.
The position became vacant in 2020 when then-manager Ray Sayre retired after eight years on the job. While Sayre said he’d given two years’ notice before retiring, county leadership left the post empty while considering a reorganization of departments for efficiency, County Manager Jennifer St. John explained earlier this year.
Speaking on Tuesday, St. John said internal and external candidates will be eligible to apply for the job.
An emergency manager typically coordinates responses to disasters that can range from wildland fires, to water contamination, to a deadly pandemic.
Candidate forum set for June 29 in Nogales
Voters in Nogales will have a chance to meet and hear from the candidates for mayor and council during an event planned for next week.
The 2022 Nogales Candidate Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, at the Quality Hotel Americana in Nogales. It’s sponsored by the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce and the local Realtors organization.
According to an announcement this week, the event will begin with a candidate meet and greet, followed by a city council forum at 6 p.m. and a mayoral forum at 7 p.m.
The announcement did not say which candidates had confirmed their attendance, but there are seven people on the ballot in the city council race: Incumbents Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez, and challengers Jose “Joe” Agosttini, John Doyle, Vicente Gonzalez and Mike Melendez.
There are two candidates on the ballot for mayor: Incumbent Arturo Garino and former councilman Jorge Maldonado. A third candidate, Peter Lella, has filed to run as a write-in.
With Tonto Canyon Fire under control, CNF rescinds road closure
The Coronado National Forest on Wednesday rescinded a closure order for a segment of Ruby Road in Western Santa Cruz County.
The order had been put in place a week earlier as crews fought the Tonto Canyon Fire along the border southwest of Peña Blanca Lake. It covered a stretch of Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) extending west from the White Rock Campground near the lake to Forest Road 4186, approximately two miles northwest of Sycamore Canyon.
In a final update on the fire issued Sunday, June 12, the CNF said the blaze was mostly contained after burning 9,426 acres on the U.S. side of the border and 3,000 acres in Mexico.
County expands sandbag distribution effort
Santa Cruz County has updated the free sandbag service it announced earlier this week with new locations and a definitive schedule.
Sandbags to protect homes and businesses against monsoon-season flooding are now available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations, the county government said:
• Sonoita-Elgin Fire District station, just north of crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83.
• Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department station, 142 North 3rd Ave.
• Nogales Suburban Fire District Station 1, 80 Old Tucson Rd.
• Nogales Suburban Fire District Station 3, 599 State Route 82.
• Tubac Fire District Station 1, 2227 West Frontage Rd., Tubac.
• Tubac Fire District Station 2, 1360 West Frontage Rd., Rio Rico.
• Tubac Fire District Station 3, 330 Camino Josefina, Rio Rico.
• Tubac Fire District Station 4, 149 Ruta Camaron, Rio Rico.
• Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 2, 957 Calle Calabasas.
• Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 3, 822 Pendleton Dr.
Note: RRFD Station No. 1 at 1194 Pendleton Dr., which was previously announced as a distribution point, will not have sandbags after all.
Community members are asked to bring their own shovels. Bags are limited to 10 per residence.