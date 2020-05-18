Customers of UniSource Energy Services can expect to see a small credit on their electric and gas bills in June, the Arizona Corporation Commission announced.
The credit comes from federal income tax reductions UNS had received under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that the company offered to return to customers on an accelerated basis in light of the COVID-19 crisis, the commission said.
A chart that accompanied the ACC’s announcement estimated that the average electric bill credit in June would be $10.69 for UNS residential customers and $12.83 for small commercial customers.
The estimated average gas bill credit was $5.51 for residential customers and $63.03 for small commercial customers.
City will give land to county for soccer fields
The City of Nogales will hand over 35 acres of land to Santa Cruz County to allow the county to expand Calabasas Park, after the mayor and council approved a transfer agreement at a meeting on May 6.
The county is required to construct a full-size soccer field at the site within 10 years, according to city documents.
Construction that added a walking path around Turley Field on Hohokam Drive last year also shrank the dimensions of the soccer pitch at the site, leading some players to complain about a lack of regulation-size soccer facilities in Nogales.
The city will retain surface water rights on the land and, according to the agreement, will also have future rights to build a well on the site.
New home permits dropped in April
The Santa Cruz County government issued 12 new residential building permits in April 2020, down from 44 in April 2019.
That brings the total of permits for the county’s unincorporated areas to 60 through the first four months of the year. The county issued 28 permits in March, 14 in February and six in January.
In 2019, the county issued 147 new residential building permits, with nearly a third of those coming in April alone.
County building permit numbers do not include the City of Nogales or Town of Patagonia.