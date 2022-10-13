Damon Park

A soccer net lies on the ground on a baseball field at Robert Damon Park in southwest Rio Rico on Feb. 21, 2022.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

An upcoming public meeting in Rio Rico is meant to inform the public and gather community input on a plan to expand Damon Park.

In an announcement Thursday, the county said it had hired Novak Environmental, Inc. to develop an expansion plan for the park located on Calle Calabasas in Rio Rico.



