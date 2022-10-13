An upcoming public meeting in Rio Rico is meant to inform the public and gather community input on a plan to expand Damon Park.
In an announcement Thursday, the county said it had hired Novak Environmental, Inc. to develop an expansion plan for the park located on Calle Calabasas in Rio Rico.
The park currently features two baseball fields, playground equipment, basketball courts and picnic areas. The plan will add new tennis courts and soccer fields, the county said, adding that the funding for the improvements will be grant based.
The public meeting on the project is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Gabilondo-Zehntner Centennial County Service Center, 275 Rio Rico Drive, just east of Exit 17.
Low temperatures went up in SCC
The recently completed monsoon season was the ninth-wettest in Santa Cruz County since 1895, federal data shows. And while the active monsoon may have kept temperatures from soaring too badly, the average daily low temperature for the four-month period of June-September 2022 was still the 14th highest in Santa Cruz County – and the warmest in the state of Arizona – in the past 128 years.
That’s according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information that was posted in summary form this week by the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The NWS summary also showed that June-September 2022 was the 35th warmest June-September period in Santa Cruz County during the period of 1895 to 2022. Statewide, it was the fifth warmest.
COVID-19 update
According to data posted by the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services, there were 17 new COVID-19 infections confirmed among the local population during the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The department did not report any new COVID-related deaths or hospitalizations during that period..