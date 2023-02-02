The month of January 2023 was unusually cold in Santa Cruz County, according to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The average daily high for the month was 62.1 degrees at the Nogales International Airport, where the NWS records local meteorological conditions. That was nearly four degrees lower than the normal daily high iof 65.9 degrees in January.
Meanwhile, the average daily low at the airport was 32, which was 2.2 degrees lower than normal for January.
The new year started out warm, with daily highs of 70 degrees of more on eight days during the 10-day span of Jan. 5-14.
However, the highs on the last 17 days of the month were all below normal. The low temperature dropped to freezing or below on 14 of the last 15 days of January.
The lowest daily high temperature of the month came on Jan. 23, when the mercury never got above 47 at the airport. The highest temperature came on Jan. 13, when it hit 77 – a new record for that date at the airport.
NUSD announces upcoming job fair
The Nogales Unified School District says it will hold a job fair on Saturday, March 4.
The event is planned to run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nogales High School cafeteria, 1905 N. Apache Blvd.
In a news release, Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga said NUSD is looking for people to fill both teaching and non-teaching positions.
There are teaching openings for the upcoming school year at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools. The subject areas that are vacant include music, science, math, language arts, PE, reading coach, special education, pre-kindergarten, self-contained and resource.
Support staff openings include maintenance worker 1 and 2 (electrician), on-call custodian, substitute and on-call medical assistant (certified nursing assistant).
“If you are interested in making a difference in our community, you have a passion for students and education and want to belong to an amazing team, we invite you to see what NUSD can offer,” Zuniga said.
For more information, call (520) 397-7902.
County adds 26 new COVID cases in past week
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday after adding 29 and 25 cases the two previous weeks.
The county also added four new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to its dashboard during the week ending Feb. 1. The number of deaths remained unchanged.
The county announced Tuesday that it has updated the hours of its COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at 275 Rio Rico Dr. The new hours are 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday.