The Arizona Democratic Party this week filed suit to force the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office to provide it with public records regarding mail-in voting, but the parties managed to reach an agreement and settle the matter out of court.
In a complaint filed Tuesday, the ADP said it was specifically interested in receiving daily reports of mail-in ballots for which the voter’s signature had not yet been verified, was in question, missing or had been otherwise rejected. The party said it wanted to help those voters fix the problem in time for their ballot to be counted in the Nov. 3 election.
However, after the ADP filed a public records request in September, the complaint said, the Recorder’s Office said it would not comply.
In response to the complaint, Judge Pro-Tem Denneen Peterson of Santa Cruz County Superior Court issued an order requiring County Recorder Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon to “show cause, if there be any,” why she shouldn’t compel Sainz to immediately begin fulfilling the ADP’s public records request.
However, the ADP subsequently filed a motion with the judge notifying her that “the parties have settled this matter” and asking her to vacate the hearing.
Reached on Thursday, Sainz said the ADP’s request for “rolling” reports on a daily basis had been the issue, and in the end, they reached a compromise.
“We’ve been doing that all along,” she said of the party’s request for mail-in ballot records. “But I think what they wanted to do is they wanted it to be rolling … so that it’s every day.”
“So our county attorney did speak to their attorney and they came upon an agreement that once a week would be acceptable, and then once we get closer to the election, it’s going to be done on a daily basis,” she said.
Coronado National Forest selling fuelwood permits
Coronado National Forest ranger districts are offering fuelwood permits for sale starting this month.
The Nogales Ranger District sells permits for dead and down trees, as well as dead standing wood no more than 10 inches in diameter, in the Tumacacori, Atascosa and Santa Rita Mountains.
The district’s sale period runs Oct. 19 to Jan. 31, and the cost is $20 for two cords of wood. There is a limit of one permit per household.
The permit application is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd824770.pdf. For more information, call the Nogales Ranger District at (520) 281-2296.
The Sierra Vista Ranger District, which sells permits for the Canelo Hills, also charges $20 for two cords of wood, with an eight-cord limit per household.
Request a permit application by email from sm.fs.svrd@usda.gov and submit application materials (application, photo identification and vehicle information) by email to the same address, or by mail to 4070 S. Avenida Saracino, Hereford, AZ, 85615.
Permits in both ranger districts allow for fuelwood collection through Feb. 28.
Court ruling won’t stop local wall construction
Last Friday night, an appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump can’t divert billions of dollars of military funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the ruling won’t affect ongoing wall construction in Santa Cruz County.
That’s because local wall construction is funded under Section 284 of the federal code, not Section 2808, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Section 284 deals with activities combatting drug trafficking and transnational crime. The ruling affected projects funded under Section 2808, which deals with military construction in the event of a war or national emergency.
The Ninth Circuit judges ruled that Trump couldn’t use Section 2808 to justify using $3.6 billion of Department of Defense money to build the border wall because the wall doesn’t support the military and it’s not a military construction project.
For weeks, crews have been moving land south of Peña Blanca Lake in preparation for installing a bollard fence along the border in the southwestern part of the county. The Army Corps spokesman said that wall construction near Nogales and Sasabe, Ariz. is funded under Section 284.
Wall construction in Santa Cruz County is expected to start in late October or early November, the spokesman said.