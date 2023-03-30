Detour

A diagram of the detour plan near the Hermosa Mine site in the Patagonia Mountains.

 Image courtesy of South32

Travelers on Harshaw Road south of Patagonia can expect to be detoured around the South32 Hermosa Mine site for the next six months, the Coronado National Forest said in a social media post this week.

Quoting South 32, the CNF said the Australian mining giant "will be working to make improvements to Harshaw Road near the Hermosa Project entrance ... resulting in a public traffic detour."

Cave Canyon burn

This map shows the location of the Cave Creek Prescribed Fire, planned to begin March 31.


