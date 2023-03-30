Travelers on Harshaw Road south of Patagonia can expect to be detoured around the South32 Hermosa Mine site for the next six months, the Coronado National Forest said in a social media post this week.
Quoting South 32, the CNF said the Australian mining giant "will be working to make improvements to Harshaw Road near the Hermosa Project entrance ... resulting in a public traffic detour."
Detour signs will be posted where the road intersects with the north and south edges of the Hermosa Project site, the post said, adding that the detour will take traffic along "a short stretch of Flux Canyon Road."
Bicyclists will be separated from traffic in a designated bike lane, it said.
Public access to the Coronado National Forest will will not be restricted due to the road work or detours, the CNF said.
Prescribed fire set for Friday northwest of Sonoita
The Coronado National Forest said it plans to conduct a controlled burn in the Gardner Canyon/Cave Creek area of the Santa Rita Mountains, roughly six miles northwest of Sonoita, on Friday, March 31 – if conditions allow.
The Cave Creek Prescribed Fire is meant to cover roughly 915 acres on National Forest land and is anticipated to last through Sunday, April 2.
"The purpose of this project is to reduce vegetation and reestablish the role of wildfire as a natural disturbance in the ecosystem," the CNF said in a social media port. "The goal is to improve wildlife habitat, reduce the potential of catastrophic wildfires, and help protect local communities."
People in the area of the fire can expect to see smoke rise and disperse with the wind during the day with a possibility of smoke settling in drainages and low areas at night, the CNF said.
"Please use caution while traveling as roads may be impacted by increased traffic from fire personnel and/or smoke," it said.
For more information, contact the CNF Nogales Ranger District at (520) 281-2296.
COVID-19 cases pick up in latter half of March
The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed among Santa Cruz County residents has jumped during the second half of March, data from the County Health Services Department shows.
During the first 15 days of March, the department added 29 confirmed cases to its dashboard – an average of just under two per day.
But during the next 15 days, the local health department added 102 new COVID-19 cases to its tallies. That’s an average of 6.8 cases per day.
The County Health Services Department recorded one new hospitalization and one new death related to the coronavirus during the first 15 days of the month. It added three hospitalizations but no deaths during the period of March 16-30.