Dispose of prescription drugs
Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help residents anonymously return their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal.
The DEA’s 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. During that period, the Nogales Police Department will have a disposal bin available in its front lobby at 777 N. Grand Ave., while the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office will accept drugs for disposal at Garrett’s Supermarket, 1060 Yavapai Dr. in Rio Rico.
For the first time this year, the DEA said, take-back sites will also collect vaping devices for disposal. Liquids, needles, sharps or batteries from vaping devices will not be accepted, however.
“DEA’s National Take Back Initiative will reduce the supply of excess prescription drugs in support of our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in Arizona and across the country,” said Apolonio Ruiz, acting special agent in charge of the DEA in Arizona.
CBP has new crime hotline
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that its Tucson Office of Field Operations, which has oversight of the Nogales ports of entry, has a new hotline that the public can use to report criminal or smuggling activity in the border region.
By calling 1-866-739-9118, people can report crimes including drug/contraband/currency smuggling, human trafficking, terrorism, and immigration, trade and agriculture violations, CBP said, adding that callers can remain anonymous. The agency also promised that the calls won’t be traced.
“In order for us to keep our homeland safe, we need the public’s assistance to alert us of possible illicit activities,” said Guadalupe Ramirez, Jr., CBP’s director of field operations in Tucson. “This hotline gives us an opportunity to help keep our communities safe by empowering one another.”