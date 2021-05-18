Nogales could see a fleet of electric scooters around town soon, if the e-scooter company Bird decides to do a trial run in the city.
During the Nogales City Council’s meeting last Wednesday, city staff said the company had called to express interest in setting up a 90-day test in Nogales. According to a presentation included in the council’s meeting agenda, Bird is proposing to bring 75 scooters to Nogales.
A trial run, according to Robert Thompson, the acting city manager, wouldn’t mean the company is committed to bringing scooters to Nogales in the long-term or that the city promises to accept them on a permanent basis.
Wednesday’s discussion was apparently a chance to gauge elected officials’ reaction to the possibility, and those who spoke at the May 12 meeting sounded open to the idea.
“I don’t see why we shouldn’t explore it,” said Mayor Arturo Garino.
“It’s a good idea,” added Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez.
Bird has scooters in cities across the world, including the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas, according to information on the company’s website.
City, county re-up library, animal control agreements
The Nogales City Council and Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved contracts last week for continued joint operation of the local library system and animal control department.
The city will continue to maintain the county library system, with the county paying half the operational costs and providing building space for library locations in Tubac, Rio Rico and Sonoita. The county will maintain responsibility for the animal control department, with the city paying half of its budget.
The city’s library department had a budget of $570,000 for fiscal year 2021 and the county animal control department had a total budget of $659,000 for the year.
The two local governments have long shared the costs of running the two services, though with some disagreements over the years. In 2015, the city briefly shut all four library locations when the city and county couldn’t come to an agreement for continued cooperation.
The agreements approved this week begin July 1 (the first day of fiscal year 2022) and are both set to last for one year. They will automatically renew for four additional years, unless the city or county gives notice 90 days prior to renewal.
Varona to join library board
The Nogales City Council appointed Marcelino Varona, Jr. to the Nogales-Santa Cruz County library board in a vote last Wednesday.
Varona served on the city council until last year, when he chose not to run for reelection.
The move appointing him to the library suggests that, even after leaving the city council, Varona isn’t stepping back his prominent role in the community. He’s still a member of the Nogales Unified School District Governing Board, the Santa Cruz County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District governing board.
“He is an active patron of the library, the school district, and the community. He is a lifelong resident and native of the community and brings with him initiatives to help the libraries move forward with educational needs and the pursuit of lifelong learning,” city staff wrote in a summary of the action included on Wednesday’s meeting agenda.
The summary states that the library board needed a new member and that Varona would be a representative of the Nogales area.