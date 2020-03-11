A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Nogales has pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe in exchange for allowing an unauthorized person into the country.
Jose Rosalio “Pollito” Fuentes pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court in Tucson to one count of bribery of a public official, according to a plea agreement filed Feb. 27.
Court documents show that a Mexican citizen named Juan Carlos Gonzalez Villa paid Fuentes a $6,000 bribe on Feb. 12, 2018 – two days after Fuentes allowed him and another person to enter the country through the pedestrian lane at the Mariposa Port of Entry without lawful documentation.
Gonzalez Villa pleaded guilty to bribing a public official and was sentenced on July 15, 2019 to two years and one month in prison.
Fuentes is set to be sentenced on May 7. According to his plea agreement, he can withdraw from the deal if the judge sentences him to more than three years in prison.
As part of the deal, he also agreed to pay a fine of at least $6,000.
Woman accused of spitting on Border Patrol agent at checkpoint
A 35-year-old woman is under investigation for possible assault after she allegedly spat on a U.S. Border Patrol agent at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.
The incident occurred last Sunday after the woman, the driver of a vehicle, was sent to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area and handcuffed, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales.
“She felt she was disrespected, and subsequent to that is when the spit occurred,” Gonzales said, referring to statement the woman gave investigators.
The agent was reportedly struck with spit on his lower lip, right shoulder and right bicep, as well as on his portable radio microphone.
The Border Patrol’s Nogales Station called the Sheriff’s Office at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, saying that the agent had gone to Holy Cross Hospital and wanted to report the incident.
“It doesn’t appear that there were any injuries,” Gonzales said when asked why the agent had ended up at the hospital, adding that it might have been a result of agency policy regarding contact with bodily fluids.
He said the agent wanted to pursue criminal charges, and so deputies interviewed other agents who witnessed the incident, as well as the suspect and alleged victim.
The woman was not arrested at the time, and the county attorney will determine whether to file charges based on the investigative report from the Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales said.