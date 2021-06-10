The National Weather service is warning of excessive heat in most of Santa Cruz County, including the Nogales and Rio Rico areas, with temperatures expected to reach well over 100 degrees in coming days.
The NWS forecast for the Nogales International Airport includes a high of 102 degrees on Friday, June 11, followed by 108 degrees on Saturday, 107 degrees on Sunday and 107 degrees on Monday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 60s.
The NWS says that “an excessive heat warning is issued when dangerous heat is happening or about to happen.”
A map on the NWS website shows most of the western half of Santa Cruz County is covered by the warning. Some parts of Eastern Santa Cruz County, where grass terrain and higher elevations keep temperatures slightly cooler, aren’t included in.
As of Thursday afternoon, the excessive heat warning was set to take effect in Nogales starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continuing through – at least for now – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
“Avoid heavy activity and direct sunlight. Stay hydrated, find a cool indoor place, and check on children, elderly and pets,” the NWS added in a statement on its website.
The record high for June 11 at Nogales International Airport is 105 degrees, recorded in 2013, which is higher than the forecast for Friday. The high temperatures forecast for June 12, 13 and 14 would all break records if those days are as hot as expected.
Local COVID-19 report: June 10
As of Thursday, Santa Cruz County had registered 8,023 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 567 hospitalizations and 180 deaths, according to information from the County Health Services Department.
Those numbers marked a one-week increase of 12 cases and one hospitalization. The number of deaths hasn’t changed in more than two weeks.
A total of 32,754 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the county, with 28,735 fully vaccinated, according to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services updated on Thursday.
By June 9, ADHS counted 59,096 vaccine doses administered in the county, up from 56,846 a week earlier.
No updates on deadly incidents on I-19 near Tubac
Police still appear to be searching for the hit-and-run driver of a white SUV, and trying to identify a young woman found dead in the roadway, nearly two weeks after a pair of deadly incidents on Interstate 19 near Tubac.
“I have no updates on either incident,” Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in a brief email response on Thursday.
At around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 28, the driver of a vehicle described as a 2018 white Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer, plowed into a group of three people who were trying to change the tire of a shuttle van on the side of southbound I-19 near Kilometer 34. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized.
At 10:25 p.m. that same night, the body of a female estimated to be around 17 years old was found in the northbound interstate near Kilometer 37. The victim had suffered severe head trauma and Graves said at the time that investigators believed she had been hit by a vehicle as she tried to cross the freeway from the median.
She was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and having dark skin, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black leggings, black jeans, a black-and-gray long sleeve T-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.