Chub

A Sonora chub.

 Photo by Rob Foster, from inaturalist.org

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it has determined that California Gulch in western Santa Cruz County does not provide habitat essential to the conservation of a threatened fish species known as the Sonora chub. 

In an announcement Monday, the USFWS said its conclusion came as part of a 90-day study in response to a petition requesting that California Gulch should be included in the fish’s critical habitat. The decision came after a “thorough review of the best available scientific and commercial information,” the agency said.



