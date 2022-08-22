The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it has determined that California Gulch in western Santa Cruz County does not provide habitat essential to the conservation of a threatened fish species known as the Sonora chub.
In an announcement Monday, the USFWS said its conclusion came as part of a 90-day study in response to a petition requesting that California Gulch should be included in the fish’s critical habitat. The decision came after a “thorough review of the best available scientific and commercial information,” the agency said.
According to the USFWS the Sonora chub is a desert fish in the minnow family found approximately 15.5 miles west of Nogales, as well as in the Rio de Concepción (also known as Rio Magdalena) drainage in Sonora. The fish was listed as a threatened species with critical habitat in 1986.
At the time of its listing, the Sonora chub was known to occur in Sycamore Creek in western Santa Cruz County. The species was then discovered in 1995 in California Gulch and its tributary streams, approximately two miles west of Sycamore Creek.
CNF seeks public comment on plan to cover mine shafts
The Coronado National Forest is planning to close 58 abandoned mine shafts, tunnels and open cuts in the Patagonia Mountains, and it’s seeking public comment on the plan.
The CNF said the project calls for covering the openings “using bat gates and cupolas, polyurethane foam and fencing” in order to protect the safety of humans and wildlife.
More information on the project and how to comment can be found here. The deadline for comments is Sept. 19.