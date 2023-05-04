Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink has been appointed to another three-year term as presiding judge of Santa Cruz County.
The appointment by the Arizona Supreme Court was issued Wednesday. It’s effective July 1 and continues through June 30, 2026.
It will be Fink’s last full term as the county’s presiding judge; he told the NI in an email that he plans to retire at the end of 2026. That’s when his current four-year elected term expires.
Presiding judges in Arizona take on extra duties and serve as the chief executive officer of the courts in the county, overseeing all aspects of court business, including financial management. The presiding judge oversees case assignments and court calendars, and monitors performance of the courts to ensure that cases are processed in a timely manner.
Fink began his first three-year term as presiding judge shortly after then-Gov. Jan Brewer appointed him on June 3, 2014 to complete the elected term of Judge James A. Soto, who stepped down from Santa Cruz County Superior Court to serve on the bench at U.S. District Court in Tucson. Soto had been serving as the county’s presiding judge until his federal appointment.
Fink was elected to his first four-year term at Santa Cruz County Superior Court later in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.
Workforce development summit planned in Nogales
A Binational Workforce Development Summit is set to be held Thursday, May 11 on the second floor of the Santa Cruz County Complex in Nogales.
Organizers say the main objective of the summit will be “to cultivate a proficient workforce capable of supporting employment opportunities in mining, mineral processing, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and EV battery production.” They called it a “first-of-its-kind economic development event.
It’s an all-day event, with presentations set to run 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“The opportunity to establish this region as a hub for the electric vehicle (EV) industry by fostering a proficient workforce in Arizona and Sonora is an incredible opportunity,” said Olivia Ainza-Kramer, president of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.
The summit is offered by the chamber in partnership with the City of Nogales, Santa Cruz County and the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, Ariz. It will feature representatives from the EV industry, area mining operations, Arizona State Mine Inspector, the University of Arizona, Pima College, Pima JTED, county government, local school districts and employment services training providers.
“The critical minerals in Arizona and Sonora are vital to our natural security and are needed to support our growing EV industry,” County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said in a news release.
For more information, contact the chamber of commerce at (520) 287-3685.
High temps in April averaged 82.7 degrees
For the first time this year, the local area wrapped up a month that was warmer than normal – at least when it came to daily high temperatures.
According to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson, the average daily high last month at the Nogales International Airport was 82.7 degrees Fahrenheit. That was 3.3 degrees higher than the normal average daily high in April of 79.4.
However, the average daily low at the airport was 42.7 in April 2023, which was 1.7 degrees lower than normal for the month.
The final day of the month, April 30, was the warmest, with the mercury topping out at the airport at 95 degrees. That was one degree shy of the all-time record for the date, set in 2020.
The coldest reading of the month came on April 5, when the temperature bottomed out at 27.
The year began with three consecutive months of cooler-than-normal temperatures in Santa Cruz County. NWS data showed that the daily high was nearly four degrees lower than the normal in January and February, and 1.7 degrees lower in March.
There was no measurable precipitation recorded at the airport in April, a typically dry months that sees only 0.28 inches on average.
County confirms 49 COVID cases in past week
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Thursday.
That compared to 62 new cases the previous week and 53 cases the week before that.
There were no new COVID-related deaths added to the county’s tallies during the week that ended Thursday, though the number of hospitalizations increased by two.