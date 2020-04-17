When water service disruptions hit Nogales households last weekend, some residents heard warnings from the city via automated calls.
The calls played a recorded message in English or Spanish and left messages when residents didn’t pick up the phone. Some residents received as many as five calls from the city on Sunday and Monday.
City Finance Director Jeanette Parrales said the city has been using the call system for at least four years, primarily to notify people if their bill is overdue or their account is going to be shut off.
This past weekend, she said, was the first time it was used to make calls to all area residents.
She said the calls went out to all city water and sewer account holders with a phone number registered to their account. That’s about 5,000 of approximately 5,600 total accounts, she said.
In recent weeks, the city has had a more active Facebook presence, posting daily news releases about the COVID-19 pandemic on its page. The weekend water outage was also first announced on the city’s Facebook page, on Saturday afternoon.
Parrales said she didn’t know if the city would consider using the automated call system to disseminate information related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Census self-report rate creeps up
A little more than a third of Santa Cruz County households had responded to the U.S. Census as of Tuesday, up from 22.4 percent on March 31.
Data posted to the census website showed a 34.3-percent self-response rate in the county, which lagged the statewide (46.6 percent) and national (49.1 percent) rates.
In some parts of Rio Rico, the self-response rate was nearing 50 percent. In Tubac and Eastern Santa Cruz County, where plans to hand-deliver census packets were scuttled due to the coronavirus epidemic, it had barely eclipsed 20 percent.
To respond to the census questionnaire online, visit www.my2020census.gov.