Community forum to discuss ‘public charge rule’
Changes to the “public charge rule” proposed by the Trump administration could affect individuals who access public benefits and are applying for permanent U.S. residency.
At a community forum held in Spanish on Nov. 8, representatives of Nogales Community Development and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will talk about what the proposed changes could mean for local families.
Immigration lawyers will also be on hand to answer questions, according to the organizers.
Under the new policy, a person’s use of benefits including food stamps, housing assistance and Medicaid would be among the factors used to determine whether immigrants are eligible for admission into the United States or to obtain a permanent resident visa known as a “green card.”
Implementation of the rule change is on hold after it was challenged in a federal district court in New York.
The forum in Nogales will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Bowman Senior Residences, 229 Grand Ave.
For more information, call Santos Yescas at (520) 397-9219 or Natalia Molina at (520) 882-3299.
Young problem-solvers to take center stage at Waste Not event
An upcoming event in Nogales will showcase the work of local youth who interviewed community members about their household sustainability, and explored solutions to the problem of food waste.
The celebration of the Waste Not program will run from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Holler and Saunders residence at 590 W. International St.
As part of the Waste Not program, a partnership between VozFrontera (a program of the Southwest Folklife Alliance), Startup Unidos and the University of Arizona Office of Sustainability/Compost Cats, Nogales youth engaged in ethnographic documentation and sought ways to take the imported produce that ends up in the Rio Rico Landfill, and turn it into value-added food products or compost.
“This program is critical in the borderlands because it creates the space for young people to see themselves as problem solvers and identify opportunities in their own community,” said program manager Nelda Ruiz, who grew up in Nogales.
The Nov. 16 event begins with a kick-off at 2 p.m., followed by a tour and info table fair from 2:30-4 p.m.
At 4 p.m. there will be youth presentations by members of Waste Not, PrepaTec, Seeds/Semillas and other groups. A shared meal begins at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, though participants are asked to RSVP at Eventbrite.