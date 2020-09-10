A group of Republican organizations is planning a “whistle-stop” campaign bus tour on Friday, Sept. 18, that will make a number of stops in Santa Cruz County.
The bus will carry GOP candidates including Arizona Congressional District 3 hopeful Daniel Wood and Arizona Senate candidate from Legislative District 2, Mark Workman, organizers said.
Mike Melendez, running for Santa Cruz County supervisor, will also be on board, as will Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Lea Marquez Peterson and Jim O’Connor.
Planned stops in the local area include the Turquoise Angel Gallery in Tubac at 9:30 a.m., the Nogales Walmart at 11 a.m., the Patagonia Town Park area at 12:45 p.m. and the Sonoita Fairgrounds at 1:30 p.m. Times are approximate, and most stops are planned to last about an hour.
The bus tour is being organized by the Sahuarita Tea Party and United Republicans of Green Valley-Sahuarita, with cooperation from the Southern Arizona Republicans and the Santa Cruz County Republican Committee.
Heat reached record highs Sept. 4-6
The temperature reached record highs on three consecutive days last weekend at the Nogales International Airport before dropping back to more seasonal levels.
The record-breaking heat began on Friday, Sept. 4, when it reached 104 at the airport, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. It hit 101 and 102 on Saturday and Sunday, setting two more daily marks.
The streak ended Monday with a high of 95 – three degrees short of the record at the airport. The normal high for the first 10 days of September is 92. That number dips to 87 by the end of the month.
The three days of 100-plus-degree heat at the start of the month brought the total number of days this year with triple-digit temperatures at the airport to 56. In 2019 there were 19 such days.