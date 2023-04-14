The temperature hit 92 at the Nogales International Airport on Tuesday, establishing a new record high for April 11 since the National Weather Service began tracking conditions at the airport in 2000.
The previous record high for that day was 91, established in 2018.
Wednesday’s high of 88 at the airport tied the NWS high for April 12, which had previously been reached in 2017.
The temperature on Monday reached 91 at the airport, according to NWS data. That was one degree short of the record for April 10, which was set in 2018.
The NWS was forecasting cooler weather on Thursday and Friday, with highs expected in the 70s at the airport before rising into the 80s over the weekend.
Weekly COVID-19 case count drops slightly
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Thursday, down from 75 the previous week.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day had been rising of late, from just under two per day in early March, to 10-plus cases per day during the first week of April. The most recent data puts the daily new case average at 8.7 during the week of April 7-13.
Information from the County Health Services Department showed the number of deaths unchanged during the week that ended Thursday. It was the fifth-consecutive week without a new death added to the county’s tallies.
Meanwhile, the health department added three hospitalizations to its records during the week ending Thursday.
Car seat check-in event planned in Nogales
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says it will hold a free kids’ car seat check-up event on Saturday, April 29.
“Certified child passenger safety technicians will help make sure your child is riding safely,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The event is set to run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, 2170 N. Congress Dr. in Nogales. Participants should allow for 45 minutes per car seat.