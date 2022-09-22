Sheriff’s officials are blaming human error for an incident in which the doors of the county jail briefly opened.
According to a sheriff’s dispatch log, a call came in at 11:13 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, in which a detention officer asked that deputies respond to the jail “due to central control going out.” According to the caller, “all doors were emergency released.”
Speaking on Wednesday, Lt. Gerardo Castillo called the incident “a glitch that was caused by human error and was corrected.”
It was the second time the issue has occurred since the jail opened in 2011, and in both cases, it was caused by human error, Castillo said.
Because the latest incident happened at night, the inmates were already locked in their cells for the evening and lights were out, he said.
“It probably took, maybe minutes to rectify the issue. No inmates were even aware of it or walked out or anything like that,” Castillo said.
“It was still a secured environment,” Castillo said, adding that deputies were called to assist as a precautionary measure dictated by protocol.
County’s weekly COVID-19 case count down to 17
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County fell for the fourth consecutive week, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
There were 17 new cases confirmed in local residents during the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 21, the data showed.
That was down from the previous weeks’ tallies of 25, 47, 94 and 137 new cases.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 3,999 new cases, down from 6,119 the week before.
In Santa Cruz County, the health services department did not add any new COVID-related deaths to its records during the week ending Sept. 21. There were three new hospitalizations recorded during that period, though it wasn’t clear if those were recent or were added as part of the state’s records maintenance.
Monday’s heat set new high mark at local airport
The high temperature reached 97 degrees at the Nogales International Airport on Monday, setting a new record high for the date.
The previous high temperature recorded at the airport on Sept. 19 was 96, set in 2003, according to data from the National Weather Service in Tucson.
Monday’s high came amid a stretch of hot weather in which the mercury hit 94 at the airport on both Sept. 16 and 17, then rose to 96 on Sept. 18 before inching up again on Sept. 19. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s highs were both 93.
Normally, the high temperature at the airport ranges from 89 to 91 during the period of Sept. 16-21, according to NWS data.
The forecast called for highs around 90 for Friday through Monday.
Voting equipment test scheduled for Oct. 10
State and local elections officials are set to test the accuracy of the voting equipment Santa Cruz County will use during the Nov. 8 general election, the County Elections Office said this week.
The so-called “Logic and Accuracy Test” will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, “and the test will remain open until complete,” the Elections Office said.
The procedure is open to the public and will be held in Room 205 on the second floor of the Santa Cruz County Complex in Nogales.
For more information, contact the Elections Office at (520) 375-7808.