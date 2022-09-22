Jail

The Santa Cruz County Detention Center in Nogales.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Sheriff’s officials are blaming human error for an incident in which the doors of the county jail briefly opened.

According to a sheriff’s dispatch log, a call came in at 11:13 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, in which a detention officer asked that deputies respond to the jail “due to central control going out.” According to the caller, “all doors were emergency released.”



