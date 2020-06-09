The northbound ramp to Interstate 19 at Mariposa Road will be closed over the upcoming weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The closure is related to the ongoing work to add flyover ramps at the intersection of the highway and Mariposa Road (also called SR 189), which kicked off last month.
The ramp will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12 and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15. During that time, a contractor will install two drilled shafts to support one of the new flyover ramps, ADOT said.
Drivers can access Interstate 19 northbound by using ramps at Grand Avenue or Western Avenue, ADOT said. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution through the work zone, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Grants available for small businesses
South32 is sponsoring a $75,000 grant program to help local entrepreneurs through the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, the mining company announced this week.
To qualify for a grant, a business must be located in Santa Cruz County, have no more than eight employees and less than $500,000 in annual sales. Grant amounts are expected to range between $1,500 and $2,500.
Applications are available here. Priority will be given to business owners with children under 18, and whose families are reliant on the business as their sole source of income.
The grants are being offered through Local First Arizona, a nonprofit that launched the Small Business Relief Fund in March to provide microenterprises grants that can be used to cover costs such as employee payroll and rent.
South32 donates $60K to county
South32 also recently donated $60,000 to Santa Cruz County, which was used to purchase personal protective equipment and a 40-foot Connex box to store it in.
Previously, the county did not have a secure, climate-controlled area in which to store PPE, according to a news release from the county government. Nor did it have the budget to procure additional masks, gloves and gowns as the COVID-19 crisis caused shortages within the FEMA National Strategic Stockpile supply chain.
With the additional funds, the county said, it was able to procure limited amounts of PPE from outside vendors such as Nogales Tactical, Grand Canyon Janitorial Supply, and others.
“Although we are not out of the woods currently for local PPE supplies, we have enough to tide us over as the supply chain recovers,” the county said in a news release.